LONDON Jan 22 Detectives investigating
phone-hacking allegations searched the Moses basket of Rebekah
Brooks's six-week-old baby during a dawn swoop on the home of
the former head of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, a
London court heard on Wednesday.
The Old Bailey was told 11 officers carried out a search of
Brooks's home at about 5 a.m. on March 13, 2012 over suspicions
that she was involved in an attempt to conceal evidence relating
to phone-hacking from police.
Brooks is on trial accused of conspiracy to illegally access
voicemails on mobile phones, authorising illegal payments to
public officials, and conspiring to pervert the course of
justice by hiding material such as computers from detectives.
She denies the charges.
Under cross-examination, Detective Inspector Steve McCabe
was asked why they had carried out the search so early and why
this included the bed of Brooks's baby daughter Scarlett, who
was born premature.
"I'm not in the business of humiliating anyone and neither
are my officers," said McCabe, adding police acted without "fear
or favour" and publicity was not a factor in the reason for the
search.
The trial of Brooks and six others on other charges relating
to the phone-hacking inquiry is due to last until May.
