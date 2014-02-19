* Ex-British PM offered help at height of hacking scandal
* Email read out at trial of ex-Murdoch CEO Rebekah Brooks
* Blair spokesman says advice was "informal"
(Adds background, comments)
By Michael Holden and Kate Holton
LONDON, Feb 19 Former British prime minister
Tony Blair offered to act as a secret adviser to Rupert Murdoch
during his media empire's phone-hacking scandal, suggesting the
firm follow steps he took to calm public anger over the Iraq
war, a London court heard on Wednesday.
Rebekah Brooks, the ex-boss of Murdoch's British newspapers,
wrote an email to Murdoch's son James detailing advice Blair had
given her during an hour-long phone call in July 2011 at the
height of a furore over phone-hacking allegations at the media
mogul's News of the World tabloid.
The disclosure came as the prosecution wrapped up its case
against Brooks, who is on trial at London's Old Bailey on
charges relating to phone-hacking which she denies.
"He (Blair) is available to you, KRM and me as an unofficial
adviser but needs to be between us," said the email from Brooks
to James Murdoch, who at the time ran News Corp.
operations in Britain. KRM refers to Rupert Murdoch's initials.
Brooks said Blair had counselled: "It will pass. Tough up."
Four days later she quit her job and she was arrested by police
two days after that.
The email was sent the day after News Corp closed the
168-year-old News of the World in the face of huge public anger
over revelations that its staff had hacked into the voicemail
messages of a murdered schoolgirl.
Blair's suggestions to Brooks contrast with a public
statement he made three days before their phone call, when he
had denounced the hacking scandal as "beyond disgusting".
The email also demonstrates just how close Brooks and Rupert
Murdoch were to Britain's elite, a relationship critics said
allowed him to use his British newspapers to influence
politicians for the benefit of his business interests.
A spokesman for Blair, who is now a Middle East peace envoy,
said the former prime minister was "simply giving informal
advice" and had made it clear to Brooks that in a such a serious
situation it was vital to have "a fully transparent and
independent process" to find out what had happened.
According to Brooks's email, Blair's advice included setting
up an internal investigation, led by a member of the "great and
the good". The scenario he envisaged was based on the
investigation which cleared him of any wrongdoing in the
build-up to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
"Get them to investigate me and others and publish a Hutton
style report," Brooks said in the email relaying the comments of
Blair, who is godfather to one of Murdoch's children.
"Publish part one of the report at same time as the police
closes its inquiry and clear you and accept shortcomings and new
solutions and process," the email said.
"WHITEWASH"
The reference to the Hutton inquiry could prove hugely
embarrassing for the former Labour leader, who won three
elections to lead Britain from 1997 to 2007 but who has had to
repeatedly defend himself over his decision to join the United
States in going to war in Iraq.
Lord Hutton was appointed by Blair to investigate the
circumstances which led to the British Broadcasting Corporation
(BBC) reporting that the government had "sexed up" the case for
the invasion of Iraq.
That near six-month investigation cleared the government of
any wrongdoing and laid the blame firmly at the door of the BBC,
leading to the resignation of two of its most senior executives.
A poll of Britons in the wake of the inquiry found that half
believed the report was a "whitewash".
The report was leaked to Murdoch's daily Sun tabloid, which
published the findings before its official release in 2004.
Brooks was editor of the paper at the time and, despite an
official investigation, the leak's source was never discovered.
In May 2012, at an inquiry set up in the wake of the
phone-hacking scandal, Blair said British leaders had no choice
but to court powerful media barons such as Murdoch or risk
savage press attacks from a media he once described as "feral
beasts".
The email, which also included a suggestion that Brooks
should take sleeping tablets, was read to the jury at the Old
Bailey as prosecutors concluded their case against her and six
others over phone-hacking and other offences, which they deny.
Another email read out in court from Brooks to James Murdoch
detailed a "Plan B" in which they would "slam" other executives
and leak an internal report stating that their previous attempts
to get to the bottom of the story had been woeful.
Brooks herself had been expected to launch her defence on
Wednesday but because of legal issues she is now due to take the
stand on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Gareth
Jones)