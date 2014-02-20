LONDON Feb 20 Rebekah Brooks, the former boss
of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers, told a London court on
Thursday she had not known that a private detective who worked
for a paper she edited had been involved in phone-hacking.
Glenn Mulcaire has pleaded guilty to hacking into voicemails
to generate scoops for the now-defunct News of the World
tabloid. Brooks is on trial for charges relating to
phone-hacking and on Thursday took the stand to give her defence
for the first time.
She was asked by her lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw if she had ever
heard of Mulcaire during her time editing the paper between 2000
and 2003: "No," she told London's Old Bailey court.
"As for phone hacking ... was any involvement he had in that
practice ever drawn to your attention?" Laidlaw asked. "No, not
at all," she said.
