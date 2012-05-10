LONDON May 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron faces potentially embarrassing scrutiny of his ties to
Rupert Murdoch on Friday when Rebekah Brooks, a former top
lieutenant in the tycoon's media empire, appears at an inquiry
into press standards.
Brooks, once editor of the News of the World tabloid at the
heart of the phone hacking scandal, is expected to be grilled
about her ties with Cameron, who was eager to secure the support
of Murdoch's newspapers ahead of the 2010 national election.
Cameron, who has said politicians' ties with Murdoch were
far too cosy, is grappling with a series of disclosures from an
inquiry he himself ordered that have shown the close social ties
between government and Murdoch's most powerful executives.
"It's a worry because you just don't know what's there," one
member of parliament from Cameron's Conservative party told
Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the
political sensitivity.
"I think it could be very difficult. I don't know any more
than the next person but I do have a sense that it is going to
be difficult."
Cameron's former spokesman, ex-tabloid newspaper editor Andy
Coulson, told the inquiry on Thursday that he was given access
to some of the government's most sensitive secrets though he did
not have full security clearance.
When the inquiry turned to a meeting that has come to
symbolise Murdoch's power over British politicians, Coulson was
questioned about the News Corp chief's back-door visit to
Downing Street for a 30-minute meeting with Cameron shortly
after the 2010 election.
He denied any 'grand conspiracy' between media tycoons and
senior politicians, but did say that the fallout from the phone
hacking scandal was forcing politicians to distance themselves
from journalists and media bosses.
But the impression that the prime minister and finance
minister George Osborne surrounded themselves with a coterie of
privileged individuals for cosy dinners and horse riding in the
English countryside has been pounced on by critics.
Brooks, who resigned as chief executive of Murdoch's British
newspaper arm News International in the wake of the phone
hacking furore, will be asked at the Leveson Inquiry about her
long friendship with Cameron.
The Telegraph newspaper has reported that Cameron texted
Brooks up to 12 times a day, while the Times, quoting from a new
biography of Cameron, reported on Wednesday that he had texted
her before she quit to tell her to "keep her head up".
Instantly recognisable for her long red hair and dubbed by
some the "fifth daughter" of Rupert Murdoch, she edited the News
of the World from 2000 to 2003 and went on to edit the Sun daily
tabloid for six years before stepping up to run News
International from 2009 to 2011.
Brooks, a former secretary who rose to the top of Murdoch's
empire, could strike fear into politicians with a seemingly
innocent comment. While editor of the Sun, Britain's top-selling
paper, she was considered one of the most powerful in Britain.
But her fall has been as impressive as her rise: she has
been arrested on suspicion of phone hacking, bribing a public
official and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Her second husband, race horse owner and columnist Charlie
Brooks, went to Eton, one of Britain's most prestigious schools,
with Cameron.