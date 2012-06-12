By Michael Holden
| LONDON, June 13
LONDON, June 13 Rebekah Brooks, a trusted
confidante of Rupert Murdoch and friend to a succession of
British prime ministers, appears in a London court on Wednesday
accused of hindering a police investigation into phone hacking
and corruption by staff at his British tabloids.
Huge media interest is guaranteed for the first appearance
in the dock of the 44-year-old, a former editor of two of
Britain's top-selling newspapers who counts the upper echelons
of the British establishment and senior politicians in her
network of friends.
Those include Prime Minister David Cameron whose close
relationship with Brooks and other figures in Murdoch's media
empire will come under the microscope when he appears before a
public inquiry into press ethics on Thursday.
Brooks is charged with concealing material from detectives
carrying out a major inquiry into alleged criminal activities at
News International, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News
Corp where she was chief executive until last year.
Police say she schemed to remove boxes of archive records
from its London headquarters, concealing material from
detectives, and hiding documents, computers and other electronic
equipment.
Brooks, her racehorse trainer husband Charlie, her secretary
and three other staff from News International are due to appear
at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face
charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Instantly recognisable for her mane of flame-red hair, she
and her husband have already vigorously denied the charges and
claimed she was being made a scapegoat. If found guilty, they
face a probable jail term.
"I have grave doubts that my wife will ever get a fair
trial, given the volume of biased commentary which she has been
subject to," Charlie Brooks said.
The charges the group face are the first brought by
detectives since they reopened an investigation in January 2011
into claims journalists at Murdoch's News of the World tabloid
illegally accessed voicemails on mobile phones.
Officers are also examining if reporters bribed public
officials including police officers to get stories.
Some 50 people have since been arrested, including many
senior figures from the News of the World and News
International.
FRENZY
Amid public anger at the scale of phone hacking which
reached a frenzy last July when it was reported that reporters
had illegally accessed the voicemail of a murdered schoolgirl,
Murdoch closed the 168-year-old News of the World, one of the
tabloids which Brooks used to edit.
He also had to withdraw a major takeover bid for lucrative
TV group BSkyB while Brooks was forced to quit her job
running News International.
Before that, she had been considered one of the most
powerful women in Britain, and was particularly friendly with
Cameron, who went to the exclusive Eton College school with her
husband.
During day-long questioning at the inquiry into media
standards last month, Brooks said she and Cameron had frequently
exchanged text messages and that he would occasionally sign them
off "LOL", by which he meant "lots of love".
Cameron has already had the embarrassment of seeing his
former communications chief Andy Coulson being charged with
perjury, after denying in court any knowledge of phone hacking
at the News of the World which he had also edited.
Both Coulson and Brooks are amongst those still being
investigated by detectives over the phone hacking allegations
and possible corruption offences, and could face further
charges.