* Proposed phone-hacking trial date set for Sept. 2013
* Scandal has damaged image of global Murdoch empire
LONDON, Sept 26 Two former editors of Rupert
Murdoch-owned newspapers who had close ties to British Prime
Minister David Cameron will face trial late next year at the
earliest on charges related to alleged phone-hacking, a court
heard on Wednesday.
Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson were among 13 suspects who
appeared in court, accused either of conspiring to intercept the
voicemail messages of more than 600 people or hindering the
police investigation into those claims.
The hearing - at London's Central Criminal Court, known as
the Old Bailey - only dealt with administrative matters, not the
substance of the allegations. All 13 suspects heard the proposed
date for their trial had been set for Sept. 9, 2013.
The hacking scandal has damaged the reputation of Murdoch's
global media operations, raised questions about Cameron's
judgment and exposed the close relations between British
politicians, police and journalists.
Brooks and Coulson were both once editors of the News of the
World, a Sunday tabloid that Murdoch abruptly shut down in July
2011 because of allegations that some of its journalists had
hacked the phones of celebrities, politicians and crime victims.
By that time, Brooks had been promoted to chief executive of
News International, Murdoch's British newspaper business, and
was a confidante to the media mogul and a close friend to
successive British prime ministers including Cameron.
After leaving the News of the World, Coulson was hired by
Cameron, then in opposition, to be his communications chief.
Cameron took Coulson into government with him but Coulson later
resigned.
None of the accused in the hacking case has yet entered a
plea though Brooks and Coulson have indicated they will deny the
accusations.
PACKED COURT
The dock at the Old Bailey's wood-panelled Court One, where
some of Britain's most notorious criminals have gone on trial,
was so full that several of the suspects had to sit on adjacent
benches.
Eighteen lawyers in wigs and black gowns, including some of
the country's top defence counsel, looked on. Brooks, instantly
recognisable with her mane of long red curls was wearing a beige
jacket and spoke only to confirm her presence, as did the other
suspects.
Joining Coulson and Brooks in the dock were some of the most
senior former staff from the News of the World who have been
charged with conspiracy to intercept voicemails.
Brooks is also charged, with six others, including her
husband Charlie, with conspiring to hinder police investigating
the alleged phone-hacking by concealing material from them.
Charlie Brooks, a wealthy racehorse trainer, is an old friend of
Cameron's who went to the same exclusive private school.
Tight restrictions were imposed on the reporting of the
hearing which decided on a timetable for evidence to be
disclosed. The court was told that the next hearing for the
cases would be on Dec. 12 and 13.