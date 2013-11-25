* Brooks denies knowledge of phone-hacking at Murdoch paper
* Witness says Brooks described hacking as "easy" over lunch
* Brooks' lawyer accuses witness of lying to jury
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Nov 25 Rebekah Brooks, former head of
Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group, told Eimear Cook, the
ex-wife of golfer Colin Montgomerie, it was "easy" to listen to
other people's voicemails, Cook told a London court on Monday.
Brooks, who is on trial alongside seven other defendants,
has pleaded not guilty to charges related to phone-hacking at
the News of the World tabloid when she was editor, illegal
payments to officials for stories and impeding police inquiries.
The prosecution told the jury earlier in the trial that the
comments made by Brooks to Cook over lunch in 2005 about
intercepting voicemails showed the editor had known that
phone-hacking was going on under her watch. Brooks denies this.
Brooks' lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw accused Cook of making up
the conversation and other details about the lunch, a suggestion
Cook denied.
Brooks, known as Rebekah Wade prior to her second marriage
in 2009, was editor of the now-defunct Sunday tabloid News of
the World, then of its sister daily paper the Sun, before rising
to be chief executive of News International, the British
newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp empire.
Appearing as a prosecution witness, Cook was asked about an
occasion in September 2005 when she and Brooks had lunch along
with two of Cook's friends, a couple called the Manoukians.
PIN CODES
"The bit I remember the most is the topic of how easy it is
to listen to other people's voicemails as long as they haven't
changed their factory-setting pin codes," Cook told the court.
Asked who had said that, she answered: "Rebekah".
"She said she couldn't believe that famous people who have
all those advisers didn't know you have to personalise your pin
codes to make their voicemail secure," Cook said, when asked to
elaborate on how Brooks had expressed herself.
Cook also said that while discussing this topic, Brooks had
recounted "in parenthesis" a story about Paul McCartney and his
then-fiancee Heather Mills having a row in a hotel that had
resulted in an engagement ring being thrown out of the window.
"I was under the impression she was talking about Paul
McCartney's phone that hadn't had its pin code changed," Cook
said.
Asked to describe Brooks' attitude while talking about these
matters, Cook said: "Quite flippant".
"She told me how ludicrous it was how people weren't aware
of the simple way to protect the privacy of their mobiles."
Laidlaw accused Cook of telling lies to the jury.
Cook had told the court earlier that Brooks had talked
during the lunch about a recent row between herself and her
then-husband, actor Ross Kemp, that had been reported in her own
newspaper, the Sun. Cook said Brooks had laughed about this.
Laidlaw put it to her that an alleged assault by Brooks on
Kemp that was reported in the newspapers did not take place
until several weeks after the lunch, so her account of what
Brooks had said could not possibly be true.
Cook did not offer any explanation for the discrepancy in
the dates but stuck by her story. "I did not make it up. I have
no grievance against Mrs Brooks whatsoever," she said.
Laidlaw also accused Cook of making up the specific comments
about phone-hacking. Cook also denied that.
The trial continues.