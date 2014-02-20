LONDON Feb 20 Rebekah Brooks, the former boss
of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers, who is on trial for
phone-hacking and other charges, was acquitted on Thursday of
one charge of authorising an illegal payment for a picture of
Prince William in a bikini.
Brooks is still accused of four other offences relating to
conspiracy to hack voicemail messages on mobile phones,
authorising illegal payments to public officials and then
plotting to hinder a subsequent police investigation.
Brooks, who was also a former editor of Murdoch's Sun and
News of the World tabloids, denies all the charges.
Before she began her defence against these, the jury were
instructed by the judge overseeing her trial at London's Old
Bailey court to return a verdict of not guilty on one of two
charges against her of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a
public office.
This related to an allegation that Brooks, who ran News
Corp's British newspaper arm until July 2011, had
approved an illegal 4,000-pound ($6,700) payment for a picture
of Prince William dressed as a "James Bond girl" and wearing a
bikini while at a military academy party in 2006.
"I have decided there is no case for Mrs Brooks to answer on
count four, that is the charge relating to the picture of Prince
William in a bikini that was acquired by the Sun newspaper," the
judge, Justice John Saunders told the jury.