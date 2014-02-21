By Kate Holton
LONDON Feb 21 Rebekah Brooks fought back tears
at the Old Bailey on Friday as she detailed her "car crash"
private life and dysfunctional relationship with fellow editor
Andy Coulson as part of her defence against phone-hacking
allegations.
Taking the stand for the second day, the 45-year-old close
friend of Rupert Murdoch and the last three British prime
ministers, said she had had periods of "physical intimacy" with
Coulson but denied a prosecution charge that they had a six-year
affair.
Prosecutor Andrew Edis had opened the trial in October by
arguing that the close nature of the relationship between the
two former editors of the News of the World tabloid meant they
both knew as much as the other about the criminal activities of
journalists on the paper. Brooks and Coulson both deny
conspiracy to hack into mobile phone voice messages.
Three senior journalists and a private investigator have
admitted conspiracy to hack phones. Coulson, who succeeded
Brooks in editing the now-defunct paper and is also on trial,
went on to become Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman.
"My personal life was a bit of a car crash for many years,"
Brooks said, shortly after asking for a break as her lawyer
began asking questions about her first "roller coaster" marriage
to soap actor Ross Kemp, her relationship with Coulson and her
second marriage to racehorse trainer Charlie Brooks.
Brooks said she had been extremely close friends with
Coulson, and on occasion had intimate relations with him between
1998 and 2006. "It was wrong and it shouldn't have happened but
things did," she said.
SURROGATE BABY
The 45-year-old Brooks had told the jury on Thursday how she
had worked her way up through the ranks from local newspaper
researcher to head of Murdoch's British newspaper arm.
The relationship between the two former editors was
discovered after police found a document containing a 2004
letter on a computer at Brooks' London home. She had written the
letter after Coulson tried to break off the relationship.
"I do not know if anyone has been in the situation at a time
of hurt - you come home and have a couple of glasses of wine and
shouldn't go on the computer," she said, adding that the letter
was written at a time of "emotional anguish", before she woke up
the next day and thought better of sending it.
"Any affair, by its very nature, is quite dysfunctional,"
she said.
Brooks also revealed that a cousin had acted as a surrogate
to help her and her second husband have a baby, called Scarlett.
Charlie Brooks, a friend of the prime minister whom she married
in 2009, is also on trial for trying to hide evidence.
Over two days of questioning in the witness box, Brooks's
lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw led the former Murdoch protege through
the details of her private life, how she operated in the
male-dominated tabloid world and how a mass-selling tabloid was
run.
On Friday, she detailed how she had signed a 1 million pound
deal to secure excerpts of footballer David Beckham's
autobiography and how the paper had run a damaging story on
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who is married to the Queen's
youngest son Edward.
The Countess had been duped by a reporter who dressed as a
"fake sheikh".
Detailing the financial side of the paper, Brooks told the
court she had not been aware of the tens of thousands of pounds
that was paid to private investigator Glenn Mulcaire who has
admitted phone-hacking to generate exclusive stories.
The jury were told that Greg Miskiw, a former senior News of
the World journalist who has admitted conspiracy to hack into
phones, had arranged an annual contract with Mulcaire of 92,000
pounds ($153,500), unbeknown to Brooks who was editor at the
time.