LONDON, March 12 Rebekah Brooks, the former head
of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, was accused in court
on Wednesday of orchestrating an illegal campaign to get tabloid
stories at any cost.
"You got some very good stories, you did not much care how
you got them," prosecutor Andrew Edis told the former editor as
she appeared on the witness stand for a 13th day at the Old
Bailey court.
"You were running your world and not much happened in it
that you didn't want to happen when you were at the top of the
tree. You were the boss.
He added: "In fact Mrs Brooks, your evidence has been a
carefully presented and prepared script and bears little
relation to the truth about these offences."
Brooks, the ex-editor of two of Murdoch's titles, is on
trial accused of conspiracy to hack phones, authorising illegal
payments to public officials and conspiracy to pervert the
course of justice. She denies all charges.