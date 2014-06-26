LONDON, June 26 Rebekah Brooks, the former boss
of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, said on Thursday she
felt vindicated after being found not guilty this week of
committing crimes while editing the media mogul's British
tabloids.
"I am innocent of the crimes that I was charged with," she
told a scrum of reporters outside a house in London where she
has been staying during the eight-month trial. "I feel
vindicated by the unanimous verdicts."
It was the first time Brooks, 46, has spoken since she was
cleared by a jury at London's Old Bailey court of charges
relating to phone-hacking, illegal payments to a public official
and perverting the course of justice.
