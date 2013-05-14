LONDON May 14 British prosecutors have charged
a reporter on Rupert Murdoch's Sun newspaper over alleged
payments of more than 17,000 pounds ($26,000) to officials for
details of confidential government spending plans.
The charges are part of a wide-ranging police investigation
begun two years ago into claims journalists from Murdoch's
now-defunct News of the World newspaper had hacked into mobile
phone voicemail messages.
That inquiry has led to dozens of arrests of current and
former staff at News International, the British newspaper arm of
Murdoch's News Corp., and has been widened to examine
claims of illegal payments to public officials.
The scandal forced the closure of the News of the World and
has called into question the judgment of British Prime Minister
David Cameron, who was friends with several of Murdoch's senior
executives.
Sun reporter Clodagh Hartley allegedly paid for information
between 2008 and 2011 about then-unannounced government
decisions related to the 2010 Budget and to deficit reduction
plans, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Tuesday.
Hartley, 38, is charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct
in public office, along with Jonathan Hall, 51, a press officer
at the HMRC tax-collection agency, and his partner Marta
Bukarewicz, 44. They will appear in court on May 29.
London police said in a separate statement all three had
been granted bail.