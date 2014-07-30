LONDON, July 30 Two more senior journalists from
Rupert Murdoch's defunct British tabloid the News of the World
have been charged with phone-hacking, prosecutors said on
Wednesday, weeks after the paper's ex-editor was jailed for the
crime.
Neil Wallis, the paper's ex-deputy editor, and former
features editor Jules Stenson, have been charged with conspiracy
to intercept voicemails on mobile phones of well-known figures
or people close to them, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
The charges come after Andy Coulson, who edited the paper
from 2003 until 2007 before later working as Prime Minister
David Cameron's media chief, was jailed for 18 months for
encouraging staff to hack phones in a bid to get exclusive
stories.
His trial, one of the most expensive of its kind in British
legal history, heard that thousands of victims from celebrities
to politicians and victims of crime were targeted by the paper.
Outrage at the paper's activities led Murdoch to closing the
paper in 2011 when revelations of the scale of the crimes came
to light, and Cameron has since apologised for employing
Coulson.
Four other former journalists and a private detective who
worked for the paper have also admitted phone-hacking while
working for the News of the World.
A week ago, the CPS decided not to take action against six
other staff. Prosecutors are still considering whether corporate
charges should be brought against News Corp.'s British
arm.
Wallis and Stenson are due to appear at London's Westminster
Magistrates' court on Aug. 21.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams)