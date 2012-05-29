LONDON May 29 UK prosecutors investigating a
phone hacking scandal at a Rupert Murdoch tabloid said they had
decided not to charge a journalist from the rival Guardian
newspaper which broke the story for illegally obtaining
information from the police.
The Guardian's Amelia Hill, who helped to break the story
about the alleged widespread criminality at Murdoch's News of
the World title, had been questioned by the police over whether
she received confidential information from a detective.
Alison Levitt, principal legal advisor to the Director of
Public Prosecutions, said in a televised statement that a
prosecution would not be in the public interest.
Two weeks ago Murdoch confidante Rebekah Brooks, a former
News of the World editor and chief executive of News
International, was charged with interfering with the police
investigation.