LONDON, Sept 30 Detectives charged a former
reporter from Rupert Murdoch's Sun tabloid with hacking
computers on Monday, the first charges to result from a wider
investigation into allegations journalists illegally accessed
computer data.
Ben Ashford, 34, is accused of one offence of possession of
criminal property and one of unauthorised access to computer
material, London police said.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' court on
Oct. 15.
Ashford is the first person to be charged under "Operation
Tuleta", an investigation into alleged computer hacking and
other criminal breaches of privacy which is running alongside
two other police inquiries into claims of phone-hacking and
illegal payments to public officials.
Dozens of journalists and senior staff from the British
newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp have been arrested
over the latter allegations, while 21 people have been held as
part of the Tuleta inquiry.