* PM's former spokesman did not have full security clearance
* Coulson saw sensitive documents while working with PM
* Coulson says no 'grand conspiracy' with politicians
* Coulson received stock options from News Corp
By Kate Holton and Michael Holden
LONDON, May 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron gave a former tabloid editor whom he hired as his top
spokesman access to some of the government's most sensitive
secrets without full security clearance, an inquiry heard on
Thursday.
Andy Coulson, a former editor of Rupert Murdoch's News of
the World, told a government-ordered investigation into press
standards that Cameron's Conservative Party had asked few
questions about his past and not carried out a full security
check when he was appointed.
The inquiry also heard how Coulson held shares in Murdoch's
News Corp while working for the government, something
he said might look like a conflict of interest.
Coulson took up the role as the Conservatives' director of
communications, helping to steer Cameron's bid to become prime
minister, just six months after he stood down as editor of the
now-defunct Sunday paper following the jailing of one of his
reporters for phone hacking.
Critics says Cameron appointed Coulson in order to secure
the backing of the journalist's former boss, Murdoch, and say
the appointment showed a shocking lack of judgement.
"Did you have any unsupervised access to information
designated top secret or above?" Robert Jay, the lead lawyer for
senior judge Brian Leveson, asked Coulson.
"I may have done, yes," he said.
"Did you ever attend meetings of the national security
council?" Jay asked, referring to a body of senior politicians,
defence and intelligence chiefs which is chaired by the prime
minister.
"Yes," Coulson told the public inquiry, which Cameron
reluctantly ordered last year after the phone hacking scandal
spiralled out of control, forcing Murdoch to close the News of
the World.
A full security clearance procedure includes a review of the
applicant's finances and detailed interviews about their past.
The government released a statement, saying Coulson had only
seen the information he was cleared to see.
The former editor also revealed that he had received
payments and healthcare provided by Murdoch's British newspaper
arm as part of his severance package while he was working for
Cameron in opposition.
NO 'GRAND CONSPIRACY'
The involvement of Coulson and another former editor -
Cameron's friend Rebekah Brooks - turned the long-running
hacking story into a national political scandal that has laid
bare the close ties between senior politicians, the police and
the media.
Coulson has been arrested for phone hacking and bribery
while Brooks has been arrested for the same offences and a
further charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Brooks will appear before the inquiry on Friday.
Judge Leveson told court 73 in the Royal Courts of Justice
that he would avoid asking Coulson what he knew about phone
hacking to prevent damaging any criminal court cases, curtailing
any possible bombshell revelations.
Coulson, appearing confident throughout the hearing, was
asked instead why Cameron and future Finance Minister George
Osborne would have wanted to employ him when they were in
opposition, with lawyer Jay suggesting that they were trying to
secure the backing of Murdoch's newspapers.
Coulson denied any 'grand conspiracy' between media tycoons
and senior politicians but did say that the fallout from the
phone hacking scandal was forcing politicians to distance
themselves from journalists and media bosses.
"I want to make it quite clear that there was never any
inappropriate deal between the papers and the party," Coulson
said. "There were no conditions or contingencies suggested or
levied in return for a newspapers' support."
The revelations about the close ties between Murdoch
executives and Cameron's party have come at a difficult time for
the prime minister, following a drubbing in local elections and
a budget castigated for cutting taxes for the rich.
The left-leaning Guardian newspaper, which has led the
coverage of the phone hacking scandal, has said it warned
Cameron against employing Coulson, citing information it had but
was unable to publish for legal reasons.
An updated biography of Cameron, serialised this week in the
Times newspaper, said that aides to the royal family warned the
prime minister that Buckingham Palace also did not think the
appointment of an editor of such a salacious paper would be an
appropriate move.
Coulson had edited the News of the World when its royal
reporter went to jail for hacking the phones of staff working
for Princes William and Harry.
Coulson said he told Cameron he had known nothing about the
illegal practice going on at the paper.
In May 2010 Coulson moved with Cameron into Downing Street
to act as the Prime Minister's official spokesman, winning early
plaudits for giving the wealthy and privileged Cameron a better
understanding of the average voter.
With the allegations about phone hacking refusing to die
down, and the link to Cameron becoming ever more damaging,
Coulson left Downing Street in January 2011 saying: "When the
spokesman needs a spokesman, it's time to move on."