LONDON Nov 1 Andy Coulson, former editor of
Rupert Murdoch's News of the World, agreed to pay a police
officer for a telephone directory of Britain's royal family
despite being warned it was illegal, a London court heard on
Friday.
Prosecutor Andrew Edis said the tabloid's former royal
editor Clive Goodman had emailed Coulson in January 2003 asking
him to appove a 1,000-pound ($1,600) cash payment to a royal
protection officer for a "Green Book" which contained private
numbers of the royal household.
"These people will not be paid in anything other than cash
because if they're discovered selling stuff to us they end up on
criminal charges, as could we," the email presented to the jury
said.
"This is fine," Coulson replied.
Edis said it was not clear whether Coulson had received the
full email from Goodman including the warning, although he
argued he had, but said Coulson had received enough to know that
paying a police officer for a stolen book was illegal.
"He knows what he's involved in," Edis said.