LONDON Nov 4 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's former media chief Andy Coulson, on trial accused of
phone-hacking offences, admits things went wrong under his watch
at the News of the World but did not commit any crimes, his
lawyer said on Monday.
Coulson, who edited the Rupert Murdoch Sunday tabloid and
was later Cameron's head of communications until 2011, was never
party to any phone-hacking, lawyer Timothy Langdale told the
jury at the Old Bailey, England's central criminal court.
"He recognised that and resigned as editor. He wished he had
made some different decisions and although he might wish he had
made some different decisions he did not commit these offences,"
Langdale said.
Coulson is accused of conspiracy to hack phones and
conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office by
authorising payment to a police officer for telephone
directories of members of Britain's royal household.
He is on trial with Rebekah Brooks, the former head of
Murdoch's British newspaper arm News International, and six
others.