LONDON, April 17 British prosecutors have
dropped a case against former Rupert Murdoch editor Andy Coulson
who had been due to stand trial in June on charges of making
illegal payments to public officials.
Coulson, a former editor of the News of the World who was
once Prime Minister David Cameron's director of communications,
had already been jailed last year for encouraging phone-hacking
by journalists on the now-defunct paper.
He had been due back in court to face allegations, which he
denied, of also authorising illegal payments to police officers
to obtain the telephone directories of Britain's royal family.
He had denied the charges.
But the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Friday the
cases against him and eight other journalists had been dropped
following its review of the London police's Operation Elveden,
under which they had been arrested for allegedly making corrupt
payments to officials.
The review had been launched after the Court of Appeal
quashed the conviction of another News of the World journalist
who had been charged under Elveden.
The CPS issued a statement in which it said there was still
a realistic chance of conviction in the case of Coulson, who
edited the paper between 2003 and 2007, and the paper's former
royal editor Clive Goodman, who was himself jailed for
phone-hacking in 2007. He had denied making illegal payments.
It added: "Taking into account a number of circumstances,
including the custodial sentences which have already been served
by the defendants and the time since the alleged offending, we
have concluded that there is no longer a public interest in
prosecuting both defendants and accordingly, we offer no
evidence."
So far, 29 journalists have been charged under Operation
Elveden and just two have been convicted.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alison Williams)