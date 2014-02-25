LONDON Feb 25 Rebekah Brooks, the former editor
of Rupert Murdoch's News of the World newspaper, denied on
Tuesday knowing anything about the 2002 hacking of the mobile
phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler.
The revelation in 2011 that Dowler's phone had been hacked
by journalists on the tabloid while she had been missing led to
widespread public condemnation that caused Murdoch to shut the
168-year-old paper and forced Brooks to resign as chief
executive of News International, News Corp.'s British
newspaper arm.
Asked whether she had anything to do with a journalist
tasking a private detective to hack Dowler's phone, she said:
"No I didn't", saying she first learned the News of the World
had hacked the phone on July 4, 2011.
Brooks denies conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages on
mobile phones, authorising illegal payments to public officials
and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
The long-running trial is due to conclude in May.