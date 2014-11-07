LONDON Nov 7 A former newspaper executive whose
emails led to the exposure of widespread phone-hacking at Rupert
Murdoch's now-defunct British tabloid, the News of the World,
was jailed for eight months on Friday.
Ian Edmondson, 45, worked as news editor on the paper, which
was closed three years ago when revelations about the extent of
criminal activity became public, sending shockwaves through
Murdoch's News Corp and the British establishment.
Edmondson admitted last month conspiring with colleagues to
illegally access voicemails, and has been linked to 334 hacking
cases, with the victims including actors Jude Law and Sienna
Miller and musician Paul McCartney.
"I accept ... there was considerable pressure on journalists
at the News of the World to obtain stories to sell newspapers,"
said the judge, John Saunders. "That may have led to a belief
that the ends justified the means."
Edmondson is the eighth person from what was once Britain's
biggest-selling paper to have been convicted of involvement in
the widespread hacking of phones to find exclusive stories about
politicians, celebrities, members of the royal family and
others.
The scam was first uncovered at the paper in 2006, but
Murdoch's British newspaper arm News International said then it
was limited to its former royal editor Clive Goodman and private
detective Glenn Mulcaire, who were both later jailed after
admitting offences.
However the discovery of three emails sent from Mulcaire to
Edmondson, then the paper's associate editor, at the end of 2010
led to a major new police investigation.
The emails, dating from 2006, provided instructions on how
to hack the phones of the then deputy prime minister, a
government minister and Frederick Windsor, the son of Queen
Elizabeth's cousin.
Edmondson was sacked in early 2011 and the emails were
handed over to police who slowly uncovered a huge scandal that
ultimately led Murdoch to close the newspaper.
Edmondson originally denied the charges and was a defendant
in a trial which led to the conviction and jailing in June of
the paper's former editor Andy Coulson, who had later become
Prime Minister David Cameron's media chief.
However he was ruled unfit to stand trial because of ill
health. The trial was told Coulson had once instructed Edmondson
when he was working on a story about a celebrity to "do his
phone".
