* Prosecution failed to find "smoking gun" -Brooks lawyer
* PM's former media chief found guilty over hacking
* Cameron apologises for hiring Andy Coulson
* Murdoch's UK newspaper arm says has changed its ways
* Scandal shocked Britain's political elite
By Michael Holden and Kate Holton
LONDON, June 24 Rebekah Brooks, the former boss
of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, was acquitted on
Tuesday of orchestrating a campaign to hack into phones and
bribe officials in a case that has shaken the British political
establishment.
A jury at London's Old Bailey court cleared Brooks
unanimously but found Andy Coulson - her former lover and Prime
Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief - guilty of conspiring
to intercept messages to break news about royalty, celebrities
and victims of crime.
The conviction in one of the most expensive criminal trials
in British legal history forced Cameron to apologise for hiring
Coulson in 2007 when the Conservative leader gave him a "second
chance" after he had already quit one of Murdoch's newspapers as
the hacking scandal brewed.
"I'm extremely sorry that I employed him, it was the wrong
decision," said the British leader. "I asked him questions about
if he knew about phone hacking and he said that he didn't and I
accepted those assurances and I gave him the job."
The jury is still considering its verdict on charges that
Coulson also sanctioned illegal payments to public officials to
generate lurid exclusives for the News of the World, which was
Britain's biggest selling title until the scandal forced its
closure.
The eight women and three men, who have been deliberating
over eight days already, will return on Wednesday.
On hearing the verdict read out by the jury's foreman in
Court Number 12, Brooks looked stunned and drew a sharp intake
of breath. Visibly shaking, she was led away by a nurse.
Coulson, who faces jail, was impassive.
Brooks, known for her distinctive long red hair, walked from
the court through a scrum of photographers, smiling faintly and
clutching the hand of her husband, Charlie, who was also cleared
of attempting to hinder the police investigation.
Several court staff waved goodbye to Brooks, called
Murdoch's "fifth daughter" by British media because she was so
close to the media tycoon.
Brooks's lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw had argued the prosecution
failed to produce a "smoking gun" during her 14 days of intense
questioning on the stand. He likened the authorities' decision
to take her to court to a mediaeval witch hunt.
Both Coulson and Brooks were former editors of the News of
the World, the 168-year-old tabloid Murdoch closed in July 2011
amid a public outcry over revelations that journalists had
hacked into the voicemails of hundreds of people including
murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler.
The scandal shocked Britain's political elite, with prime
ministers from both main parties shown to have been close to
Murdoch and his senior staff including Brooks.
It also rocked Murdoch's $86 billion media empire, prompting
politicians who had long courted the tycoon's approval to turn
on him. Cameron ordered a public inquiry into press ethics in
the immediate aftermath.
The 46-year-old Brooks, who was a close friend of the last
three British prime ministers, faced questions during her time
on the stand about her private life, her career and her ties to
top politicians.
"If what you saw was a mask, Mrs Brooks must be a witch with
truly supernatural powers," her lawyer told the jury. "No human
mask could withstand that amount of scrutiny without cracking."
Brooks was cleared of being part of a conspiracy to hack
into phones to find exclusive stories, of authorising illegal
payments to public officials and of trying to hinder the police
investigation.
PHONE HACKING
The long-running scandal has been seized on by Cameron's
critics, who accuse him of showing poor judgment in his close
ties to Brooks and for recruiting Coulson when he was in
opposition.
Coulson was brought in to help Cameron, who was educated at
Eton, Britain's most prestigious fee-paying school, to connect
with voters and stayed with him when the Conservative leader
became prime minister in 2010.
After Cameron's apology, opposition Labour leader Ed
Miliband went on the attack.
"This isn't just a serious error of judgement. This taints
David Cameron's government because we now know that he put his
relationship with Rupert Murdoch ahead of doing the right thing
when it came to Andy Coulson," he said.
The scandal began to emerge in November 2006 when the News
of the World's former royal editor Clive Goodman and its private
detective Glenn Mulcaire admitted hacking the phones of aides to
the royal family.
For years, News International insisted the crime was limited
to a single rogue reporter and aggressively rejected any
suggestions otherwise.
Two legal sources close to the case said the verdicts
reduced the chance that the U.S. Justice Department would be
able to take any kind of action against Murdoch's News Corp
under the Foreign and Corrupt Practices Act, a law
which bans U.S. companies from bribing foreign officials.
Following the initial verdicts, Murdoch's British newspaper
operation said it had changed the way it did business.
"We said long ago, and repeat today, that wrongdoing
occurred, and we apologised for it. We have been paying
compensation to those affected and have cooperated with
investigations," a News UK spokesman said.
Police now believe there were probably more than 1,000
victims of hacking, including Queen Elizabeth's grandsons,
Princes William and Harry, and William's wife Kate, and possibly
as many as 5,500.
Politicians, celebrities, prominent sporting figures and
even rival journalists were all targeted in a desperate attempt
to find exclusive stories for Britain's top-selling newspaper.
But Laidlaw said only 12 confirmed hackings occurred during
Brooks's time as editor from 2000-3, and she had been on holiday
when Dowler's phone was tapped in 2002. Coulson, her deputy, was
in charge that week. He had denied any knowledge.
The prosecution argued that the two editors must have known
about the activity on the paper, after four senior editors and a
reporter pleaded guilty to phone hacking.
"DO HIS PHONE"
Dan Evans, an ex-reporter who has pleaded guilty to hacking
under Coulson's editorship, said the practice was so rampant
that even the office cat knew about it. "We didn't have an
office cat," Coulson retorted from the witness box.
One email shown to the jury revealed how Coulson instructed
a news editor working on a story about a celebrity figure "to do
his phone".
However, the most dramatic revelation during the trial,
which began last October, was that Brooks and Coulson had had an
on/off affair running over nine years from when they began
working together on the News of the World in 1998.
Prosecutors had argued that this meant Brooks would have
known all about the hacking that Coulson was involved in, while
she said that they maintained a professional "Chinese wall".
The prosecution also alleged Brooks and her husband were
part of an elaborate plot to hide evidence and computers from
detectives.
However, Charlie Brooks said in court he had merely been
hiding a briefcase from police which contained his collection of
lesbian pornography and a novel he was working on.
The maximum jail term for phone hacking is two years.
