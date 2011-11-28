* Teen singing star says offered cash or positive press
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 28 Welsh singer Charlotte
Church, who rose to global fame as a child opera sensation, said
she was promised either favourable coverage from Rupert
Murdoch's newspaper empire or 100,000 pounds ($160,000) if she
agreed to sing at the media tycoon's wedding.
Church was the latest high-profile figure to denounce the
tabloid press, telling a public inquiry into press standards on
Monday how she had suffered from newspaper intrusion which had
even played a role in driving her mother to attempt suicide.
"I remember being 13 and thinking why would on earth would
anyone take a favour over 100,000 pounds," she said of the deal
to perform at Murdoch's 1999 wedding, although the inquiry was
told his News Corp company denied the claim.
Church, who shot to stardom as an angelic child with a
golden voice after being discovered in a television talent show
at 11, said she was advised by her management and members of her
record company to accept the deal favourable coverage.
"He was a very, very powerful man, I was in the early stages
of my career and could absolutely do with a favour of this
magnitude."
The public inquiry was ordered by Prime Minister David
Cameron in July amid a public outcry over widespread
phone-hacking at the now closed News of the World tabloid, part
of Murdoch's News Corp media empire.
Last week the inquiry heard from actor Hugh Grant and author
JK Rowling who delivered damning indictments on the attitude of
tabloid newspapers and the unsavoury methods employed to dig up
exclusives. {ID:nL5E7MP1T7]
NEGATIVE COVERAGE
Church, now 25, said she had suffered negative coverage from
the age of 14, and believed her phone had been hacked when she
was just 17 as tabloids fixated on her private life.
She said photographers had tried to take pictures up her
skirt and that Murdoch's Sun newspaper had featured a countdown
clock in the run-up to her 16th birthday when it would be legal
for her to have sex.
She suspected hacking meant details about her life such as
her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter had been disclosed
in papers despite her attempts to keep them secret, leading her
to cut off friends she thought had leaked the information.
She also spoke how her father's affair was revealed in the
News of the World under the headline "Church three in a bed
cocaine shock" which had had a massive impact on her mother's
health.
Asked whether the story had played a part in her mother's
attempted suicide shortly beforehand, Church said: "At least in
part. I can't think of any justification for printing a story
like that."
She said the all the press coverage had seriously damaged
her career, making it hard for people to take her seriously.
Earlier, retired school teacher Chris Jefferies said he had
been "shamelessly vilified" after he became a suspect in a
high-profile murder.
Jefferies said he was effectively left under house arrest by
papers that conducted a witch-hunt against him after he was
arrested as part of the inquiry into the murder of landscape
gardener Joanna Yeates which gripped the country last Christmas.
"They embarked on a frenzied campaign to blacken my
character by publishing a series of very serious allegations
about me which were completely untrue," he said, adding he had
been advised to change his appearance in the aftermath.
POLICE CORRUPTION
Former British army intelligence officer Ian Hurst who
served in Northern Ireland from 1980-1991, also told the inquiry
his computer had been hacked on behalf of the News of the World.
He said "very senior police officers" had helped cover up
the hacking, saying from 2007 police knew his emails had been
hacked but he was not officially told of it until this year.
He read out a statement, made during the filming of a BBC
current affairs programme about the computer hacking, which
stated former News of the World editor Andy Coulson, who later
went on to become Cameron's communications chief, was "big pals
with a lot of powerful people including top police officers".
He said there was corruption in the police at the "very
highest level".
(Editing by Jon Hemming)