LONDON Nov 29 Police are investigating
claims private detectives working for Rupert Murdoch's British
newspaper arm hacked into the computer of a Northern Ireland
minister, potentially compromising highly sensitive information,
the Guardian daily reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said the new allegations suggested that
malpractice at News International, News Corp's British
arm which is at the centre of a phone-hacking scandal, was far
more serious than thought.
London's Metropolitan Police said it would not provide a
"running commentary" on its investigations. News International
said it had no comment on the allegations.
According to the Guardian report, the computers of Peter
Hain, who was Northern Ireland Secretary in 2005-2007, as well
as senior civil servants and intelligence agents were targeted
by private eyes with connections to News International.
Hain has not confirmed the Guardian story but his spokesman
said in an emailed statement: "These are matters of national
security and are subject to a police investigation so it would
be inappropriate to comment."
A source at News International said it had not been
confirmed that any of the alleged computer-hacking involved its
employees.
Hain was Northern Ireland Secretary during a significant
period for the province when Irish Republican Army (IRA)
guerillas ended their armed fight against British rule after a
30-year campaign and decommissioned their weapons.
The phone-hacking scandal has engulfed much of the British
establishment since it rose to prominence in July when it was
revealed the News of the World had hacked the phone of a missing
schoolgirl who was later found murdered.
Prime Minister David Cameron's former media chief Andy
Coulson, previously an editor at the tabloid when hacking
occurred, and a number of senior News International figures have
lost their jobs and been arrested.
Meanwhile, two of London's police top officers were also
forced to quit their jobs over the scandal.
Staff from News International are already at the centre of a
phone-hacking furore that forced the closure of one of its
papers, the 168-year-old News of the World tabloid, and more
than a dozen have been arrested as part of a police probe.
The scandal also prompted Cameron to order a public inquiry
into press standards which has thrown up further damaging
revelations and allegations. {ID:nL5E7MS3BC}
On Monday, Ian Hurst, a former British army intelligence
officer who served for a decade in Northern Ireland until 1991,
told the inquiry that his computer had been hacked by private
investigators working for the News of the World in 2006.
He said he believed the paper was looking for details about
an informant from the IRA.
Last week, detectives working on the computer-hacking
allegations made their first arrest when a 52-year-old man was
questioned.
