LONDON, May 4 The British government will on
Friday request it be allowed to see evidence at a high profile
judicial inquiry into press standards before it is made public,
recognition of how seriously the hearings have damaged the
reputation of leading politicians.
In a sign that the government is seeking to achieve a
greater degree of influence over the proceedings, it will ask to
become "a core participant" in the Leveson inquiry, whose
colourful question and answer sessions have already embarrassed
at least one government minister and put News Corp
proprietor Rupert Murdoch on the defensive.
Core participants have the right to see evidence before it
is presented in court, can ask for evidence to be redacted and
can pose questions to witnesses via the judge's senior counsel.
The government's intervention comes ahead of what is
expected to be a lively week at the inquiry, with two former
News of the World editors appearing to discuss their close
friendships with Prime Minister David Cameron.
Cameron reluctantly ordered senior judge Brian Leveson to
investigate the conduct and ethics of the press last year after
the mass-selling News of the World admitted hacking into phones
on an industrial scale to generate stories.
The investigation has since broadened out to examine the
close ties between politicians, police and the media and whether
these deterred the authorities from investigating the
allegations of phone hacking when they first surfaced in 2006.
That in turn has shone a light on the influence of the
salacious tabloid press, with critics arguing that a succession
of governments have shaped their agenda to fit the political
outlook of Murdoch and other proprietors.
DAMNING TESTIMONY
Rupert and James Murdoch spent three days before the inquiry
last week, while former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon
Brown, and current leader Cameron, are expected in the coming
weeks.
Cameron will face lengthy questioning over his friendship
with former Murdoch executive Rebekah Brooks, who will herself
appear before the inquiry next Friday to discuss her contacts
with politicians during the period she edited the News of the
World and the Sun tabloids.
He will also be asked about his decision to appoint a former
News of the World editor Andy Coulson as his own spokesman, a
move critics pounced on as a sign of Cameron's poor judgement
and willingness to cosy up to Murdoch. Coulson will appear in
court next Thursday.
Evidence presented at the inquiry has already increased the
pressure on the government to be more forthcoming about its ties
to Murdoch.
In some of the most damning testimony yet, emails released
between James Murdoch and his top London lobbyist revealed how a
ministerial aide had repeatedly sought to help Murdoch's News
Corp in its controversial bid to buy BSkyB for $12
billion.
The admission forced the aide to resign and prompted the
opposition to call for the minister himself to stand down, as
his decision on whether to approve the deal, which would have
been the biggest in News Corp's history, was supposed to be
independent.
The tie-up was eventually pulled due to public outrage over
phone hacking.
The Leveson inquiry will decide whether to grant the
government's request at a special hearing on Friday afternoon.