By Kate Holton
LONDON, May 4 The British government on Friday
won the right to see evidence before it is made public at a high
profile judicial inquiry into press standards, a move that will
help it brace itself for damaging disclosures likely to besmirch
its own image.
Prime Minister David Cameron and seven senior ministers were
granted their late request to become "core participants" in the
Leveson inquiry, a public probe which has already embarrassed at
least one government minister and put Rupert Murdoch on the
defensive.
Core participants have the right to see evidence before it
is presented in court, can ask for evidence to be redacted and
can pose questions to witnesses via the judge's senior counsel.
Giving his decision at a special hearing on Friday
afternoon, senior judge Brian Leveson said he had accepted the
government's request but warned he would not accept evidence
being leaked to the press ahead of its disclosure at the
inquiry.
The move was immediately condemned on the social networking
site Twitter, where thousands regularly discuss every statement
and development in the five-month long inquiry held in court
room 73 of the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
"You just have to ask why the cabinet wanted core
participant status at Leveson. And that's the reason why they
shouldn't have got it," one blogger wrote on Twitter. Others
questioned whether the inquiry would remain independent.
The development comes ahead of what is expected to be
another gripping week at the inquiry, with two former News of
the World editors appearing to discuss their close friendships
with Prime Minister David Cameron.
The proceedings have kept the British public fascinated for
months. Next week, Rebekah Brooks, a close confidante of media
mogul Rupert Murdoch, will go before the inquiry to explain her
close friendship with Cameron and publish communications between
the two including text messages and emails.
An article in the Daily Telegraph newspaper said he texted
her around 12 times a day.
Cameron reluctantly ordered Leveson to investigate the
conduct and ethics of the press last year after the mass-selling
News of the World admitted hacking into phones on an industrial
scale to generate stories.
The investigation has since broadened out to examine the
close ties between politicians, police and the media and whether
these deterred the authorities from investigating the
allegations of phone hacking when they first surfaced in 2006.
That in turn has shone a light on the influence of the
salacious tabloid press, with critics arguing that a succession
of governments have shaped their agenda to fit the political
outlook of Murdoch and other proprietors.
SPECIAL HEARING
Rupert and James Murdoch spent three days before the inquiry
last week, while former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon
Brown, and Cameron, are expected in the coming weeks.
Cameron will face lengthy questioning over his friendship
with former Murdoch executive Brooks, who will appear next
Friday to discuss her contacts with politicians during the
period she edited the News of the World and the Sun tabloids.
He will also be asked about his decision to appoint a former
News of the World editor Andy Coulson as his own spokesman, a
move critics pounced on as a sign of Cameron's poor judgement
and willingness to cosy up to Murdoch. Coulson will appear in
court next Thursday.
Evidence presented at the inquiry has already increased the
pressure on the government to be more forthcoming about its ties
to Murdoch.
In some of the most damning testimony yet, emails released
between James Murdoch and his top London lobbyist revealed how a
ministerial aide had repeatedly sought to help Murdoch's News
Corp in its controversial bid to buy BSkyB for
$12 billion.
The admission forced the aide to resign and prompted the
opposition to call for the minister himself to stand down, as
his decision on whether to approve the deal, which would have
been the biggest in News Corp's history, was supposed to be
independent.
The minister, Secretary of State for media Jeremy Hunt, was
one of those granted core participant status, along with Deputy
Prime Minister Nick Clegg, Business Secretary Vince Cable, Home
Secretary Theresa May, Justice Secretary Ken Clarke, Finance
Minister George Osborne and Education Secretary Michael Gove.
The tie-up between News Corp and BSkyB was eventually pulled
due to public outrage over phone hacking.