LONDON, Sept 12 A security official working for
Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper division was charged on
Wednesday with conspiring with former News International boss
Rebekah Brooks and others to hinder a police investigation into
alleged phone hacking.
Lee Sandell is accused of plotting with Brooks and others to
conceal documents, computer and other electronic equipment from
police probing claims of hacking by journalists at Murdoch's now
defunct News of the World newspaper last July.
Sandell will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on
Thursday charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of
justice, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.
Brooks, her husband, secretary, and three other News
International staff including security officials were charged in
May with the same offence.
The phone hacking scandal rocked the British establishment
and Murdoch's News Corp empire, forcing him to close
the News of the World and end a deal to acquire the whole of the
pay-TV group BSkyB.
Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief, Andy Coulson,
and Brooks, a friend of Cameron's and Murdoch confidante, are
among a number of former News of the World staff also charged
with conspiring to hack phones.