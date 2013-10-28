* Rebekah Brooks, Murdoch's ex-UK newspaper chief, on trial
* David Cameron's ex-media head, Andy Coulson, also charged
* Both deny phone-hacking charges
By Michael Holden and Kate Holton
LONDON, Oct 28 The trial of Rupert Murdoch's
former British newspaper chief and Prime Minister David
Cameron's ex-media head begins on Monday in what will be
Britain's most high-profile and eagerly-awaited criminal case in
years.
Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, both former editors of
Murdoch's now defunct News of the World tabloid, are accused of
conspiring to illegally access voicemail messages on mobile
phones belonging to politicians, the rich and famous, as well as
victims of crime and ordinary people, to secure exclusives.
They deny all charges.
The scandal surrounding phone-hacking has sent shockwaves
through the top echelons of the British establishment and shaken
Murdoch's News Corp empire.
The furore has already revealed the close ties between
Britain's press barons, police chiefs and senior politicians,
and prompted a year-long public inquiry into newspaper ethics.
The industry is still at loggerheads with the government over
how it should be regulated.
Detectives launched an investigation in January 2011 and
since then more than 125 people have been arrested and more than
40 charged with offences.
The most prominent are Coulson and Brooks, a close friend of
Cameron. He attended her wedding in 2009 along with the
then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Brooks was the first female editor of Murdoch's top-selling
Sun paper and had risen to become head of News International,
News Corp's British newspaper arm, when the furore over
phone-hacking arose, leading to her resignation.
Coulson, who quit the News of the World in 2007, had acted
as Cameron's communications chief until he too resigned in 2011
saying the issue had become a distraction for the government.
They were both arrested in July 2011 and later charged with
conspiracy to illegally intercept communications.
Brooks is also accused of two counts of conspiracy to commit
misconduct in a public office during her time at the Sun, and
two counts of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Coulson is also charged with two counts of conspiracy to
commit misconduct in public office.
Joining them in the dock accused of some of the charges are
Stuart Kuttner, the long-time former managing editor of the News
of the World; Ian Edmondson, the tabloid's ex-news editor; Clive
Goodman, former royal editor at the News of the World; Cheryl
Carter, Brooks's personal assistant; Brooks's husband Charlie;
and Mark Hanna, News International's head of security.
On Monday, the jury are due to be chosen for the six-month
trial with prosecutors expected to outline the case against the
accused on Tuesday.
Dozens of other journalists are due to go on trial next year
following the conclusion of this case, while police are also
actively considering bringing corporate charges against
Murdoch's British newspaper business.