* Brooks, Coulson, co-accused deny all charges
* Scandal showed links between press, police, officials
* Trial due to last around six months
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Oct 29 The jury trying the editors of
one of Rupert Murdoch's former newspapers over phone hacking
were told on Tuesday that British justice itself would be on
trial.
Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, former editors of Murdoch's
now defunct News of the World tabloid, are accused of conspiring
to illegally access voicemail messages on mobile phones
belonging to politicians, celebrities, and victims of crime to
obtain exclusive news.
The scandal sent shockwaves through the British
establishment and shook Murdoch's News Corp empire, revealing
the close ties between press barons, police chiefs and senior
politicians.
Both Brooks and Coulson have close links to Prime Minister
David Cameron. Coulson used to be Cameron's media adviser, while
Brooks is a family friend.
The two, who face trial with six others, deny all charges.
After nine women and three men were sworn in as jurors,
Justice John Saunders, the judge overseeing the trial, told them
they had to ignore the huge publicity surrounding the
allegations to ensure they received a fair hearing.
"In a way, not only are the defendants on trial but British
justice is on trial," he said.
"Therefore it's extremely important that you follow the
directions that I give you. They could not be more important
that they are in this particular case."
Saunders said there had probably been an unprecedented
amount of material published about the phone-hacking allegations
as he delivered strict guidelines for the jury to follow, such
as ignoring comments on social media about the trial.
A failure to do so could leave them in contempt of court and
they could face prison themselves, he warned.
Brooks and Coulson stood next to each other as the charges
against them were read out at London's Old Bailey court.
They are charged with conspiracy to illegally intercept
communications and Brooks is also accused of two counts of
conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, and two
counts of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by
hampering the police inquiry.
Coulson is additionally charged with two counts of
conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.
Joining them in the dock are Stuart Kuttner, the long-time
former managing editor of the News of the World; Ian Edmondson,
the tabloid's ex-news editor; Clive Goodman, the paper's former
royal editor' Cheryl Carter, Brooks's personal assistant;
Brooks's racehorse trainer husband Charlie; and Mark Hanna, News
International's head of security.
They all deny similar charges to those against Brooks and
Coulson. The prosecution is due to outline its case against them
on Wednesday afternoon and the trial is expected to last six
months.