* Rebekah Brooks, Murdoch's ex-UK newspaper chief, on trial
* David Cameron's ex-media head, Andy Coulson, also in dock
* Hacking, payoffs systemic on their watch -prosecutor
By Michael Holden and Kate Holton
LONDON, Oct 30 Rebekah Brooks, a former top
editor, and Andy Coulson, Prime Minister David Cameron's
ex-media chief, oversaw a system of phone-hacking and illegal
payments when they ran Rupert Murdoch's British tabloids, a
London court heard at the start of their trial on Wednesday.
Setting out the prosecution case, Andrew Edis said Brooks
was linked to both phone-hacking that ruined the tabloid News of
the World and the practice of paying public officials for
stories at its sister newspaper, the Sun. Brooks, 45, later ran
Murdoch's British newspaper division from 2009 to 2011.
Edis said that Coulson, who helped guide Cameron into the
prime minister's office in 2010, was Brooks's deputy and later
ran the News of the World, a Sunday paper, when its staff
routinely hacked or ordered the interception of voicemail
messages of well-known figures and people close to them.
They both deny the charges.
Among alleged targets identified were model Kate Moss;
Frederick Windsor, the son of Queen Elizabeth's cousin; Beatle
Paul McCartney; and Louise Woodward, a British au-pair jailed by
a U.S. court for the 1997 killing of a baby in her care.
Edis told the jury at the beginning of the high-profile
trial in London's Old Bailey court that it was now beyond doubt
phone hacking had occurred at the muck-raking News of the World
and the jury now had to decide how far the conspiracy went.
"We can prove there was phone hacking and quite a bit of
it," he said, as both Coulson and Brooks stared ahead or took
notes in the dock of what is expected to be a six-month trial.
"The prosecution says journalists are no more entitled to
break criminal law than anybody else."
Revelations about phone-hacking stunned the top echelons of
the British establishment and engulfed Murdoch's News Corp
empire during the summer of 2011, forcing the media
mogul to close the 168-year-old News of the World.
Brooks and Coulson, two of Britain's most high-profile
former newspaper editors, are accused of conspiring to hack
phones and make illegal payments. She also faces two counts of
conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Six others including senior figures from Murdoch's British
newspaper arm, then known as News International, and Brooks's
husband Charlie are also on trial, and all deny the charges.
Edis said Brooks had sanctioned illegal payments to public
officials, including one for nearly 40,000 pounds ($64,000) to a
senior Ministry of Defence official.
Coulson, 45, is accused of authorising a payment to a royal
police protection officer to secure a phone book with contact
details for royal staff, an important tool for those wanting to
hack phones, the court heard.
When police finally began to reveal the truth, Brooks and
her husband, both close friends of Cameron, along with other
News International figures mounted a cover-up by trying to
dispose of old notebooks and computers, Edis said.
MILLY DOWLER
The issue of phone-hacking first came to light in 2007 when
News of the World royal editor Clive Goodman and private
detective Glenn Mulcaire were convicted of hacking phones
belonging to an aide to princes William and Harry.
Edis said Mulcaire, an accomplished "blagger" and phone
hacker, had now pleaded guilty to further charges of hacking
phones including that of Milly Dowler, a schoolgirl who went
missing in 2002 and was later found murdered.
It was news of the Dowler hack in 2011 that "brought down
the News of the World", Edis said.
The court heard three former senior journalists from the
News of the World - Neville Thurlbeck, James Weatherup and Greg
Miskiw - had also admitted conspiracy to hack phones.
Their guilty pleas, which had not previously been
reportable, were the first admissions by former staff from the
tabloid since police relaunched their inquiry in 2011.
"It can never be suggested now by anybody that phone hacking
was restricted to Mr Goodman," Edis said.
The prosecutor argued that Brooks and Coulson must have
known about the hacking since the News of the World had been
paying out about 100,000 pounds a year to Mulcaire and they held
the paper's purse strings.
"If these people were doing their jobs properly, we say they
must have known where these stories came from, otherwise they
would never have got in the paper," Edis said.
"Or at least three or four of the newsdesk editors were
running this operation with Mr Mulcaire doing this great deal of
phone hacking without their managers knowing. Well, what on
earth were they doing?"