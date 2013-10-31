LONDON Oct 31 The phone-hacking scandal that
engulfed Rupert Murdoch's media company burst into the open
after the firm handed over three internal emails showing how to
tap into the phones of senior politicians and royalty, a London
court heard on Thursday.
Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, two of Britain's most high
profile former newspaper editors, are on trial with six others
accused of conspiring to intercept voicemail messages and make
illegal payments to generate exclusive news when they ran the
now defunct News of the World and its daily sister tabloid, the
Sun.
The jury of nine women and three men were shown three emails
from 2006 sent by Glenn Mulcaire, a private investigator who
worked for the News of the World, to senior staff, giving
details of the mobile phone PIN numbers that were required to
intercept voicemail messages.
The phones belonged to then deputy Prime Minister John
Prescott, ex-Labour minister Tessa Jowell, and Frederick
Windsor, the son of Queen Elizabeth's cousin.
Prosecutor Andrew Edis told the Old Bailey court that the
discovery of the emails had prompted police to look again at the
conduct of staff at Murdoch's tabloids.
"They have had quite an effect," he said.
Brooks and Coulson and the six others, who include senior
figures from Murdoch's British newspaper arm and Brooks's
husband Charlie, all deny the charges.
On Wednesday, Edis said Brooks and Coulson must have known
about phone-hacking due to their senior positions on the paper
and the fact they held its purse strings.
The jury was told three senior former journalists on the
paper Neville Thurlbeck, James Weatherup and Greg Miskiw, had
already admitted conspiracy to hack phones. Mulcaire, who the
prosecution say was an accomplished hacker, has also pleaded
guilty.