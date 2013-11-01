LONDON Nov 1 Andy Coulson, a former editor for
Rupert Murdoch and Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media
chief, instructed one of his journalists involved in an
exclusive story on a well-known figure to "do his phone", a
London court heard on Friday.
Coulson, along with fellow former News of the World editor
Rebekah Brooks, and two senior News International employees is
accused of conspiring to hack phones. He and Brooks also face
two charges each of making illegal payments to public officials.
Brooks, who went on to run Murdoch's British newspaper arm,
her husband and two others are accused of hindering the police
investigation. They all deny the charges.
The Old Bailey heard that in May 2006, the paper was seeking
to run a story about Calum Best, the son of former Manchester
United soccer star George Best.
During an email exchange with Ian Edmondson, a former
journalist also on trial, Coulson discussed whether Best might
leak an exclusive story they were working on.
"Do his phone," Coulson wrote in an email shown to the
court.
Prosecutor Andrew Edis told the jury they would have to
weigh up what he meant.
Earlier, the court heard the News of the World had hacked
the phones of politicians, royal aides, celebrities, actors and
high-profile sports figures.
They included England soccer star Wayne Rooney, actors Jude
Law and Sienna Miller, and Tom Parker-Bowles, the son of Prince
Charles's second wife Camilla.