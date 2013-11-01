LONDON Nov 1 Andy Coulson, a former editor for Rupert Murdoch and Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief, instructed one of his journalists involved in an exclusive story on a well-known figure to "do his phone", a London court heard on Friday.

Coulson, along with fellow former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks, and two senior News International employees is accused of conspiring to hack phones. He and Brooks also face two charges each of making illegal payments to public officials.

Brooks, who went on to run Murdoch's British newspaper arm, her husband and two others are accused of hindering the police investigation. They all deny the charges.

The Old Bailey heard that in May 2006, the paper was seeking to run a story about Calum Best, the son of former Manchester United soccer star George Best.

During an email exchange with Ian Edmondson, a former journalist also on trial, Coulson discussed whether Best might leak an exclusive story they were working on.

"Do his phone," Coulson wrote in an email shown to the court.

Prosecutor Andrew Edis told the jury they would have to weigh up what he meant.

Earlier, the court heard the News of the World had hacked the phones of politicians, royal aides, celebrities, actors and high-profile sports figures.

They included England soccer star Wayne Rooney, actors Jude Law and Sienna Miller, and Tom Parker-Bowles, the son of Prince Charles's second wife Camilla.