LONDON Nov 6 Andy Coulson, the former editor of
Rupert Murdoch's News of the World tabloid who is on trial over
alleged phone-hacking offences, is honest and would not seek a
story "at any cost", a close friend told a London court on
Wednesday.
Coulson, 45, who edited the paper until 2007 before later
becoming Prime Minister David Cameron's media spokesman, is
accused of conspiring to hack the voicemails of mobile phones of
famous people to get exclusives.
Rebekah Brooks, another former editor who went to to run the
British newspaper business of Murdoch's News Corp
empire, faces the same charge, which they both deny.
Dean Keyworth, who had known Coulson for 26 years from the
time he was in journalism school, said he was a loyal,
self-deprecating friend.
"He was very ambitious but he always seemed to have a very
pragmatic approach to things," Keyworth told London's Old
Bailey, England's central criminal court. "(He) wanted to get
stories and do a good job but not at any cost."
Coulson and Brooks are accused of overseeing widespread
phone-hacking while they were in charge at the Sunday tabloid
between 2000 and 2007.
Three former senior journalists have admitted the
phone-hacking conspiracy and Glenn Mulcaire, a private eye paid
large sums by the paper, has pleaded guilty to carrying out the
phone-hacking, including tapping the voicemails of missing
13-year-old schoolgirl Milly Dowler who was later found
murdered.
Revelations of the hacking of her phone in July 2011
provoked a public furore which led Murdoch to close down the
168-year-old paper and prompted Cameron to order an inquiry into
press ethics.
The court has been told how journalists on the paper
believed Dowler might have sought work at a factory in Telford,
central England, based on a message wrongly left on her phone by
a recruitment agency, which the News of the World had accessed.
A team of reporters and photographers was sent to Telford
where they approached staff at the agency, falsely purporting to
be working with the police, according to witness statements read
to the court. One woman had phoned the agency, claiming to be
Dowler's mother, the jury heard.
"I have to say it was very scary," said Valerie Hancox who
ran the agency and was visited at her home by a reporter.
In a statement, Vanessa Altin, one of the reporters sent to
Telford, said they had realised quickly the mission was
"pointless and a waste of time".
A story about Dowler appeared in the paper the following
Sunday under the name of Robert Kellaway, but he told the court
he had had no involvement at all with any of the reporting.
He said sometimes journalists were given a "byline" as a
favour from their bosses. "It's slightly ironic this might have
been a professional favour," Kellaway said about the story which
ultimately led to the paper's closure.