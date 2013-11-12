* Friend of Hollywood actress targeted by UK paper
* Duchess of Cambridge on list in hacker's notes
* Associates of Beatle Paul McCartney, ex-wife hacked
* Politicians, royal and rival reporters targeted
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 12 A stunt double for Angelina Jolie
had her phone hacked by a private eye working for a Rupert
Murdoch British tabloid to gain information about the actress's
relationship with Brad Pitt, a trial of two former editors heard
on Tuesday.
Eunice Huthart, who was also a good friend of the actress,
was targeted by the News of the World in 2005 and 2006 when
there was huge media interest in the Hollywood stars'
relationship, prosecutors told the Old Bailey court.
In other evidence, the court heard that the name of Kate
Middleton, now the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince
William, appeared on a list entitled "Target Evaluation"
discovered in the house of a man who has admitted carrying out
phone-hacking for the newspaper.
Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, former News of the World
editors, who also have close links to Prime Minister David
Cameron, are on trial accused of conspiracy to hack phones and
other charges. Six others are also on trial and they all deny
allegations against them.
The phone-hacking accusations sent shockwaves through the
British establishment, led to a public inquiry into the conduct
of the press, raised questions about police investigations and
forced Murdoch to close the News of the World, Britain's
best-selling newspaper.
The jury of nine women and three men heard on Tuesday that
an entry in a notebook belonging to private detective Glenn
Mulcaire, who has admitted illegally tapping voicemails on
mobile phones for the tabloid, contained details of Huthart's
mobile phone and her voicemail PIN number.
MULCAIRE ARREST
The entry was dated July 2005. Huthart was in Los Angeles
where Jolie and Pitt were filming "Mr and Mrs Smith" and media
speculation about their relationship was intense.
In June, Huthart launched the first legal action in the
United States against Murdoch's News Corp over phone-hacking
which her lawsuit said had occurred in 2004 and 2005.
Prosecutors said it was accepted that Mulcaire had hacked
her phone four times in early 2006 around the time Jolie
publicly announced she was pregnant with Pitt's child.
Numerous stories appeared in the News of the World during
this period, when Coulson was the paper's editor and prosecutors
have previously argued he must have been aware where such
information came from, an accusation he rejects.
The court was also shown an entry in Mulcaire's notebook
with a handwritten list of 18 names including Middleton, now the
Duchess of Cambridge, and London mayor Boris Johnson.
The discovery was made when Mulcaire was first arrested by
detectives in 2006, but no further reference to whether the
duchess was actually targeted was made.
Among a host of other people the court was told had been
hacked was Lord Freddie Windsor, son of the queen's cousin and a
distant heir to the throne. Windsor's phone was repeatedly
hacked by Mulcaire and by someone using a News of the World
phone in April and May 2006, prosecutors said.
The court also heard that Mulcaire had hacked phones of the
publicist and personal assistant of Beatle Paul McCartney, along
with the sister of his ex-wife Heather Mills.
Other victims included the lover of former British Deputy
Prime Minister John Prescott and ex-minister Tessa Jowell, whose
lawyer husband was accused by Italian authorities of corruption
charges linked to ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Phone records showed Jowell's phone was repeatedly hacked
between March and July 2006, the court heard.
The jury heard it was not only politicians and celebrities
who were targeted but the phones of two journalists from a rival
paper were also hacked on numerous occasions while they were
working on a story about Prescott's affair.