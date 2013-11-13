LONDON Nov 13 Rebekah Brooks, a former editor
of Britain's News of the World, on trial for phone-hacking, was
herself repeatedly targeted for voicemail interception by the
private investigator working for her tabloid, a London court
heard on Wednesday.
Questioning a police officer about notebooks found in the
home of the investigator, Glenn Mulcaire, that included details
on Brooks, her counsel Jonathan Laidlaw asked whether Brooks
herself had been the victim of voicemail message interceptions.
"She was targeted, yes," the officer, Detective Constable
Tim Hargreaves, replied.
Brooks, a close confidante of News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch,
is on trial with seven others on various charges related to
phone-hacking, making illegal payments for stories, and
hindering police investigations. They all deny the charges.
Laidlaw told the court Brooks was asked at one point if she
would be prepared to be a witness for the prosecution.
The phone-hacking accusations sent shockwaves through the
British establishment, led to a public inquiry into the conduct
of the press and forced Murdoch to close the 168-year-old News
of the World, Britain's best-selling newspaper.
Brooks and Andy Coulson, another former editor who is also
on trial for conspiracy to hack phones, were both friends of
Prime Minister David Cameron.
Earlier on Wednesday, the trial heard how Mulcaire, who has
pleaded guilty to interception of voicemail messages, had
repeatedly hacked into the messages of British actress Sienna
Miller at the time the tabloid ran a series of stories about her
relationship with actor Jude Law.
The Old Bailey, England's Central Criminal Court, also heard
that notebooks were found at Mulcaire's home full of details
including mobile numbers, security PIN numbers and passwords of
the 31-year-old actress and her friends.
The trial was told that Mulcaire often intercepted the
voicemail messages after speaking to Ian Edmondson, the
tabloid's former news editor. Edmondson is one of the eight on
trial and he also denies the charges.
Other phone-hacking victims included Prince Harry's personal
private secretary Helen Asprey and Prince William's wife Kate.