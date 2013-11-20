By Michael Holden
LONDON Nov 20 A former senior journalist at
Rupert Murdoch's News of the World emailed then editor Andy
Coulson telling him to sack the private eye who has since
admitted carrying out phone-hacking for the paper, a British
court was told on Wednesday.
Ian Edmondson, who is on trial with Coulson on charges of
conspiracy to commit phone-hacking, sent the email in February
2005 saying that large payments to Glenn Mulcaire should stop,
the jury at London's Old Bailey court heard.
Mulcaire, though, continued working for the British Sunday
tabloid until his arrest in 2006 and was later convicted for
illegally accessing voicemails on mobile phones. He has now
admitted further hacking charges relating to a wider time
period.
Three other former senior journalists from the now defunct
News of the World, including former news editor Greg Miskiw,
have also admitted the conspiracy charges.
"The 2,000 pound a week payment to Greg's investigation man
has to stop. I have spoken out about this a million times and I
don't think I have to say any more," said Edmondson's email to
Coulson, former managing editor Stuart Kuttner and the then
deputy editor Neil Wallis.
Coulson, who quit as editor in 2007 before going on to work
as Prime Minister David Cameron's media chief, Edmondson and
Kuttner deny the hacking conspiracy charges along with Rebekah
Brooks, the editor from 2000-2003 and later the chief executive
of News International, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's
News Corp.
Brooks and Coulson and four others are also accused of other
offences which they deny.
Edmondson joined the paper as associate news editor in 2004
before being promoted to news editor the following year. He was
associate editor when he was sacked by the paper in 2011, a few
months before Murdoch shut it down amid widespread public anger
at the phone-hacking allegations.
A week after his email suggesting Mulcaire should be axed,
the court heard he asked the finance department to end the
weekly payouts to the private eye's company.
"STOP PAYMENTS"
"Ian Edmondson has instructed me to stop Nine Consultancy's
payments of 2,019 pounds," James Morgan, who dealt with payments
to the paper's contributors, said in an email to Kuttner.
Edmondson's lawyer Sallie Bennett-Jenkins suggested her
client had tried to make changes to the news desk, especially in
its dealings with Mulcaire who she suggested was a "Walter
Mitty" character who sometimes used the pseudonyms "Mr Lemon" or
"Mr Strawberry" when he called the paper.
"It was a matter of common knowledge that Ian Edmondson had
made a number of attempts to sack Glenn Mulcaire," she asked
Nick McCaul who also worked in the paper's finance department.
"I don't know," he replied.
The prosecution have argued that Edmondson changed his
attitude towards Mulcaire when he realised how useful his
hacking skills were to gathering exclusive stories.
The payments to Mulcaire continued and the jury were shown a
list of who authorised them. Edmondson's name did not appear as
regularly as others such as Kuttner's which was often
accompanied by the phrase "To Be Deleted".
The court later heard from freelance investigative
researcher Andy Gadd who said he worked exclusively for
Edmondson at the paper, providing information such as phone
numbers and addresses.
The jury were told Gadd was paid about 340,000 pounds for
services between 2004-7 and 2008-10, working on average two days
a week for the News of the World.
Gadd said he had raised the issue of phone-hacking with
Edmondson at a meeting they had in 2009. "He didn't really seem
to know a great deal about it," he said.
The court was read a number of statements from former News
of the World journalists and staff who also said they had not
been aware of phone-hacking taking place at the paper.
"I first became aware of the concept prior to joining the
News of the World," said soccer reporter James Fletcher who
joined in 2002 from the Daily Mirror.