LONDON Nov 21 The former royal reporter on
Rupert Murdoch's defunct News of the World warned that senior
figures on the paper would end up in jail if payments to police
officers were discovered, the trial of two former editors heard
on Thursday.
Clive Goodman, who was convicted in 2007 of hacking the
phones of royal aides, wrote the warning in an email to the
personal assistant of the paper's former managing editor Stuart
Kuttner, London's Old Bailey court was told.
Kuttner, along with ex-editors Rebekah Brooks and Andy
Coulson, is on trial accused of conspiracy to illegally
intercept voicemails messages on mobile phones. Goodman is also
on trial accused with Coulson of making illegal payments to
public officials, in this case royal police officers.
Four others are also on trial and they all deny the charges.
In an email exchange with Kuttner's PA Bev Stokes dated from
July 2005, Goodman was told the managing editor had wanted to
talk to him about cash payments to a contributor.
In reply, Goodman said he had written to Kuttner saying
there were only three sources he paid in cash, and quoted the
email he had written to him.
"Two are in uniform and as we - them, you, me, the editor
would all end up in jail if anyone traced their payments - and
they've had Special Branch crawling all over them since we ran a
five-paragraph story about an Operation Trident arrest at
Clarence House," the email from Goodman said, referring to
London police's operation to combat gun and gang-related crime
and Prince Charles' London residence.
"The third is an executive at another newspaper who is also
taking on potentially life-altering risks for us and will not
accept any other form of payment."