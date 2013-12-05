By Michael Holden
LONDON Dec 5 Rebekah Brooks, the former head of
Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper business, authorised an
illegal 4,000-pound payment for a picture of Prince William
dressed as a "James Bond girl" and wearing a bikini, a London
court was told on Thursday.
Brooks, the former editor of Murdoch's News of the World and
Sun tabloids, also agreed cash payments to a Ministry of Defence
official for a series of stories, including one about the death
of William's former commanding officer in Afghanistan, the Old
Bailey heard.
Former Murdoch confidante Brooks is on trial accused of an
array of offences including conspiracy to hack phones and two
counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.
She denies all offences.
Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley said Brooks had approved a
payment in 2006 to a soldier at Sandhurst military academy for a
picture of William attending a "James Bond" themed party wearing
a bikini and a Hawaiian shirt.
William trained at Sandhurst from 2005 before graduating as
an army officer in December 2006.
The court heard a journalist at the Sun emailed a senior
colleague asking for approval for the 4,000 pound payment "to
his best contact" at Sandhurst who had obtained the picture from
another soldier based there.
The email was forwarded to Brooks, Sun editor from 2003-9,
who responded "OK", Chalkley told the jury.
The story appeared in the paper under the headline "Willy in
a bikini!" and added that William's then girlfriend and now wife
had attended the party in a wetsuit. The picture of the prince
was not used and instead a mock-up of William's face above a
man's body in a bikini accompanied the report.
A cash payment for the story was paid through the Thomas
Cook travel agency and collected by the soldier's wife, the
court heard.
PRIVACY
A statement from royal press secretary Patrick Harrison was
read to the court in which he said he had told a Sun reporter
calling on behalf of Brooks that the picture should not be
published as it would breach William's right to privacy.
Later the jury were taken through a series of "exclusive"
military stories by another Sun correspondent from 2006 to 2009
which the prosecution said were related to thousands of pounds
of cash payments to a Ministry of Defence employee.
One of these was the 2007 front page story about the death
of William's instructor at Sandhurst in a roadside bombing in
Afghanistan.
"Morning boss, while I was on holiday in Madrid I came up
with a belting exclusive about William's major being killed by
the Taliban, which was massively picked up. Would it be alright
to pay the contact 3,000 pounds through Thomas Cook," the
reporter wrote in an email to Brooks read to the court.
She replied: "Brilliant scoop. Of course on payments."
The court was shown more than a dozen stories by the
reporter, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and heard he
sent numerous other emails to Brooks asking for approval for
related payments to his "number one military contact" for the
exclusives which were "cheap at the price".
Most received the single word reply "yes" from Brooks, the
court was told.
Brooks, who ran News Corp's British newspaper arm until
2011, is on trial with seven others. The case is expected to
last until April next year.