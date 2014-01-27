LONDON Jan 27 Daniel Evans, a former journalist
on Rupert Murdoch's now defunct News of the World tabloid and
its rival Sunday Mirror, has admitted conspiracy to commit
phone-hacking, the trial of two of Murdoch's former British
editors was told on Monday.
Evans is the fourth former journalist from the News of the
World to have admitted conspiracy to hack phones to get
exclusive stories and the first from the rival Sunday Mirror
title.
Evans, who is giving evidence for the prosecution in the
trials of former News of the World editors Andy Coulson and
Rebekah Brooks, confirmed to London's Old Bailey Court he had
pleaded guilty last September.
Legal restrictions have meant his plea could not be reported
until now.
Coulson and Brooks, who later ran News Corp.'s
British newspaper arm News International, are on trial accused
of conspiring to illegally intercept voicemail messages on
mobile phones.
News International's ex-managing editor Stuart Kuttner faces
the same charge. Brooks and Coulson are also accused of
authorising illegal payments to public officials while Brooks
faces charges of perverting the course of justice by attempting
to conceal evidence from police.
Brooks, Coulson, Kuttner and four others on trial deny all
the charges.