LONDON Jan 29 A former tabloid reporter told a
London court on Wednesday that Rupert Murdoch's British
newspaper arm, News International (NI), had been involved in a
conspiracy to cover up phone-hacking and that he had lied about
his own role to toe "the company line".
Dan Evans said he had hacked into the voicemails of dozens
of celebrities during his time at Murdoch's News of the World,
and had lied about it both to police and in a civil legal case
as part of a widespread company cover-up.
However, the lawyer for Andy Coulson, the paper's former
editor and Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief,
suggested Evans was only making the allegations about a
conspiracy as part of a deal with police to avoid prosecution.
Coulson is on trial accused of conspiring to intercept
voicemails and authorising illegal payments to public officials.
He has denied any knowledge of hacking and says he could not
be expected to know the source of every story in his paper.
"As far as I was concerned, it (phone-hacking) was so widely
known at the paper and covered up so extensively, there was a
widespread conspiracy within the organisation," Evans told
London's Old Bailey Court.
Evans was arrested in August 2011, a month after Murdoch
closed the News of the World amid public anger at revelations of
phone-hacking which prompted Cameron to order a broad public
inquiry into press ethics.
He has admitted illegally listening in to the voicemails of
celebrities, including James Bond actor Daniel Craig, in an
effort to find material for stories.
He told the court on Tuesday he had stopped hacking after
the arrest of the paper's royal editor Clive Goodman in 2006 but
had resumed three years later when he tried to access the
voicemail of interior designer Kelly Hoppen.
Hoppen was alerted to the failed hack and sued the paper.
Under tetchy cross-examination from Timothy Langdale,
Coulson's counsel, Evans admitted that he had lied about trying
to hack Hoppen's phone.
He confirmed that when lawyers for News International -
Murdoch's UK newspaper arm - asked him about Hoppen's claim, he
had blamed "sticky keys" on his phone for what had happened. The
firm's lawyers had taken this and used it in the subsequent
civil legal proceedings brought by Hoppen.
Asked why he had agreed to their doing that, Evans said: "I
was toeing the line, the party line, the company line."
By late 2011, Evans was considering approaching the police
about seeking immunity but his lies about the Hoppen affair were
a stumbling block, Langdale told the jury.
Evans said: "I was a very frightened man at the time. I was
one person caught between the prime minister, caught between the
tabloid world, caught between highly paid lawyers. I didn't know
what to do. I'm very sorry for lying at the time."
During 2012, Langdale said, there were lengthy conversations
between Evans' lawyers and the police who he said would only
give immunity if he could bring in the involvement of "people at
senior levels".
"You were ready to do just about anything to get ...
immunity," Langdale said to him.
"SWEEPING STATEMENTS"
Earlier Evans admitted that he was paraphrasing comments by
Coulson when he told the court on Tuesday that the former editor
had said "brilliant" after listening to a hacked phone call
Evans played to him.
"The word came out of my mouth as I was trying to explain
the general sense of him being very happy about what had been
produced from him," Evans said.
Evans also agreed that his claim that phone-hacking was
discussed daily in editorial conference meetings led by Coulson
and which he did not attend himself was based on one occasion
when a colleague had told him it had been raised.
"Another indication that you are prone to make sweeping
statements that are not actually based on fact," Langdale said.
Evans, the fourth News of the World journalist to have
admitted phone-hacking charges, replied: "That's not correct."
Coulson has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to intercept
voicemails and authorising illegal payments to public officials.
Six others, including Rebekah Brooks, the former head of
Murdoch's British newspaper arm, are also on trial and deny all
charges.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Heavens)