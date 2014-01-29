* Ex-Murdoch paper reporter has admitted phone-hacking
* Former editor Andy Coulson on trial over hacking
* "Office cat" knew about illegal activities
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Jan 29 A former tabloid reporter told a
London court on Wednesday that Rupert Murdoch's British
newspaper arm, News International, had been involved in a
conspiracy to cover up phone-hacking and that he had lied about
his own role to toe "the company line".
Dan Evans, who has admitted hacking into mobile phone
voicemails of dozens of celebrities during his time at Murdoch's
News of the World, said he had lied about it both to police and
in a civil legal case as part of a widespread company cover-up.
However, the lawyer for Andy Coulson, the paper's former
editor and Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief,
suggested Evans had only implicated others people in a bid to
make a deal with police to avoid prosecution.
Coulson, editor until 2007 and Cameron's head of
communications up to 2011, is on trial accused of conspiring to
intercept voicemails and authorising illegal payments to public
officials, charges he denies.
He has denied any knowledge of hacking and says he could not
be expected to know the source of every story in his paper.
"The truth is Andy Coulson knows exactly what went on on his
watch," said Evans during more than five hours of often heated
exchanges with Coulson's lawyer Timothy Langdale at London's Old
Bailey Court.
Evans said his phone-hacking prowess was common knowledge in
the newsroom and there was a blasé attitude towards his illegal
activities. "The office cat knew," he said.
Evans was arrested in August 2011, a month after Murdoch
closed the News of the World amid public anger at revelations of
phone-hacking which prompted Cameron to order a broad public
inquiry into press ethics.
The 38-year-old admitted he had lied in a statement to
London's High Court in 2010 about trying to access the voicemail
of interior designer Kelly Hoppen who had sued News
International, now known as News UK, after tracing Evans as the
source of a failed hacking attempt.
When confronted by a senior figure at News International, he
blamed "sticky keys" on his phone, and the firm's lawyers used
this as their defence in litigation brought by Hoppen.
Asked why he had agreed to their doing that, Evans said: "I
was toeing the line, the party line, the company line."
He later commented: "As far as I was concerned, it
(phone-hacking) was so widely known at the paper and covered up
so extensively, there was a widespread conspiracy within the
organisation."
By late 2011, Evans was considering approaching the police
about seeking immunity if he came clean.
Evans said: "I was a very frightened man at the time. I was
one person caught between the prime minister, caught between the
tabloid world, caught between highly paid lawyers. I didn't know
what to do. I'm very sorry for lying at the time."
But Langdale said discussions with detectives revealed
immunity would only be possible if he had evidence about other
"people at senior levels", saying police had a "shopping list".
"What you were seeking to obtain was a complete immunity
from any prosecution for any offence you might admit," Langdale
said. "You were ready to do just about anything to get ...
immunity."
In the end, the Crown Prosecution Service decided it could
not offer him full immunity but offered a deal which would grant
him a lesser sentence should he plead guilty.
"SWEEPING STATEMENTS"
Earlier Evans admitted that he was paraphrasing comments by
Coulson when he told the court on Tuesday that the former editor
had said "brilliant" after listening to a hacked phone call
Evans played to him.
"The word came out of my mouth as I was trying to explain
the general sense of him being very happy about what had been
produced from him," Evans said.
Evans also agreed that his claim that phone-hacking was
discussed daily in editorial conference meetings led by Coulson
and which he did not attend himself was based on one occasion
when a colleague had told him it had been raised.
"Another indication that you are prone to make sweeping
statements that are not actually based on fact," Langdale said.
Evans, the fourth News of the World journalist to have
admitted phone-hacking charges, replied: "That's not correct."
The trial of Coulson and six others accused of offences
relating to the phone-hacking scandal, including Rebekah Brooks
the former News International chief, is due to last until May.
They deny all charges.