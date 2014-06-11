* Ex-News of the World editors Brooks, Coulson on trial
* Both accused over phone-hacking, illegal payments
* Five others, including Brooks' husband, on trial
LONDON, June 11 A jury retired on Wednesday to
consider whether two ex-Rupert Murdoch editors, one the media
mogul's protege and the other a former close aide to the British
Prime Minister, were guilty over phone-hacking offences and
illegal payments to officials.
Seven months of testimony have yielded graphic details about
the "dark arts" of British tabloid journalism and its role in
the unfolding of a scandal that has gripped not only Murdoch's
empire but the entire British political class.
The jury of eight women and three men at London's Old Bailey
court will have to decide whether Rebekah Brooks and Andy
Coulson were complicit in illegal activities with their staff.
Brooks and Coulson are both ex-editors of the News of the
World Sunday tabloid, a 168-year-old paper which Murdoch shut
down three years ago when it was acknowledged staff working for
it had hacked into voicemails, including those on the mobile
phone of a murdered schoolgirl, Milly Dowler.
The trial has revealed hacking victims included Queen
Elizabeth's grandsons William and Harry, and William's wife
Kate.
Brooks, who later also edited sister title the Sun -
Britain's top-selling daily paper - went on to become chief
executive of News International, the British newspaper arm of
Murdoch's News Corp..
Meanwhile, Coulson became media chief for David Cameron and
stayed with him when he became Prime Minister in 2010. He quit
the following year as the hacking scandal unfolded.
Since last October, the jury have been given an eye-opening
taste of life inside the world of cut-throat tabloids, hearing
about cases of bullying, lying, the payment of huge sums for
salacious stories, and how one journalist even threatened a
colleague with a replica gun.
There have also been appearances by figures including a
former Archbishop of Canterbury, a senior royal aide and film
stars Sienna Miller and Jude Law, who learned while giving
evidence that a close family member had been paid for stories.
Public interest in the case was stoked by the revelation
that Coulson and Brooks, whose papers had regularly exposed the
affairs of the rich and famous, had themselves been involved an
on-off affair running over a nine-year period.
"You are under no pressure of time and you must take all the
time that you need to reach your verdicts," judge John Saunders
told the jury. He had previously urged them not to be "dazzled"
by the high-profile defendants and to ignore the vitriol
directed at Brooks and Coulson in the past.
Brooks, Coulson and the paper's ex-Managing Editor Stuart
Kuttner are accused of conspiring to hack voicemails on mobile
phones.
Coulson is also accused along with the News of the World's
ex-royal editor Clive Goodman of sanctioning illegal payments to
police officers for internal royal phone directories, and Brooks
faces charges she authorised some 40,000 pounds ($67,000) in
cash payments to a Ministry of Defence employee when she edited
the Sun.
The trial was told that in the two years before police
arrested Goodman, when Coulson was editor, there were more than
6,800 hacking calls made by News of the World journalists or a
private investigator involving over 280 victims.
Also on trial are Brooks' husband Charlie, her former
personal assistant, and the head of security at News
International, all accused of helping Brooks hide evidence from
police. They all deny the charges, but if convicted, Brooks and
Coulson are likely to face jail terms.
Dan Evans, an ex-reporter who has pleaded guilty to hacking
under Coulson's editorship, said the practice was so rampant
that even the office cat knew about it.
"We didn't have an office cat," Coulson quipped when he
rejected this accusation from the witness box.
The phone-hacking affair dates back to 2006 when Goodman and
Glenn Mulcaire, a private detective who worked for the paper,
admitted illegally accessing voicemails on mobile phones of
aides to the British royal family amongst others.
News International asserted at the time that the practice
was limited to a single "rogue reporter", but since new evidence
came to light in 2011, three former senior news editors from the
News of the World have now pleaded guilty.
