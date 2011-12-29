LONDON Dec 29 The British arm of News
Corp has increased the legal fund it will use to settle
civil litigation cases brought by victims of phone hacking to
100 million pounds ($155 million) from 20 million, the
Independent newspaper reported on Thursday.
Rupert Murdoch's News International has earmarked the money
to settle several high-profile cases, with some settlements
expected to be well over 1 million pounds apiece, said the
newspaper, citing sources close to the situation.
A News International spokeswoman called the 100 million
pound figure "purely speculative".
News International has settled legal claims by a number of
high profile public figures but is still negotiating a host of
further claims after it admitted hacking the phones of
celebrities, politicians and victims of crime.