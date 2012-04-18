* Prosecutors examining four files of evidence
* Possible charges include perverting the course of justice
* Guidelines assess issue of public interest in media cases
By Kate Holton and Tim Castle
LONDON, April 18 British police have handed
prosecutors four files of evidence against 11 suspects in the
Rupert Murdoch phone hacking scandal, a prosecutor said on
Wednesday, bringing closer the likelihood of charges.
Director of Public Prosecutions Keir Starmer said his office
would examine the files and advise police whether there was
sufficient evidence to bring charges in the case that has rocked
the British establishment.
Possible offences include perverting the course of justice,
breaching the data prevention act and intimidating a witness.
Interception of communications and harassment are other possible
charges mentioned in the files.
Those named in the files include four journalists, one
police officer and six other people. The names have not been
made public.
"We are now entering a period where we are likely to take a
number of decisions one way or another," Starmer told reporters,
adding that he could not give a time frame for how long it would
take.
Police are investigating staff at the now defunct News of
the World tabloid over allegations that they routinely hacked
the phones of hundreds of people from celebrities to crime
victims to generate salacious front-page stories.
They are also investigating whether staff hacked into
computers and made payments to public officials including the
police to get ahead in their reporting.
They have arrested 43 people in total including two former
editors of the paper, senior journalists and public officials,
but Starmer said on Wednesday that some of those named in the
files have not been arrested.
PUBLIC INTEREST
Starmer set out interim guidelines on how to weigh the issue
of public interest when considering possible charges against
journalists or public officials.
"We are now for the first time in recent history going to
have to decide a large number of cases involving journalists and
those that interact with them," he said.
The guidelines reflected existing practice, Starmer said,
but their publication would make clear the approach that
prosecutors would take.
"The decisions we are going to have to make are going to be
extremely difficult and extremely sensitive," Starmer said. "We
have got to make a decision because these cases are coming. We
cannot duck that."
The phone hacking scandal, while damaging the reputation of
Murdoch's News Corp media empire, has also embarrassed
British politicians and police as it revealed the extremely
close ties between the three sides.
Critics of Murdoch's influence in Britain cited this as one
reason why the police and some politicians initially appeared
reluctant to fully investigate the phone hacking allegations
when they surfaced in 2006.
One of those who has been arrested is Andy Coulson, a former
editor of the mass-selling Sunday tabloid and former spokesman
for Prime Minister David Cameron.