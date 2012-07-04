By Alessandra Prentice
| LONDON, July 4
A private detective at the heart
of Britain's phone hacking scandal has lost a key legal battle
that could lead to more light being shone on the extent of
illegal hacking at Rupert Murdoch's News of the World newspaper.
Glenn Mulcaire, jailed for hacking into voicemail messages
on behalf of a journalist at the now defunct tabloid, has been
ordered by Britain's top court to reveal who asked him to listen
in on the messages.
He has three weeks to comply.
Murdoch closed the News of the World, Britain's
biggest-selling newspaper, last summer after it was found to
have intercepted the messages on a murdered schoolgirl's mobile
phone.
Mulcaire had argued in court that he risked incriminating
himself by naming who requested the illegal hacking of the phone
of Nicola Phillips, an assistant to celebrity publicist Max
Clifford.
But the Supreme Court ruled that Mulcaire was not covered by
legal protections against self-incrimination, and rejected his
appeal.
Mulcaire said in a statement after the case he would comply
with the court's ruling and give the details to Phillips.
However, police or prosecutors may request that she does not
publicly release the information if they feel it could prejudice
any criminal proceedings, her legal team said.
Mulcaire was jailed in 2007 along with the paper's ex-royal
correspondent Clive Goodman for illegally accessing the
voicemails of royal aides and five other figures including the
model Elle Macpherson.
Following their conviction, Murdoch's British publishing arm
News International repeatedly insisted that Goodman was a single
rogue reporter and that no others had taken part in phone
hacking.
But in the face of civil action from celebrities,
politicians and other figures, the company admitted early last
year it had evidence that the practice was more widespread,
prompting a fresh police inquiry.
Since then around 60 journalists and public officials have
been arrested on suspicion of hacking or corrupt relationships,
and News International has paid a number of settlements to
hacking victims.
Three more people were arrested on Wednesday morning on
suspicion of making inappropriate payments to police and public
officials.
Police said they were a 46-year-old prison officer, a
50-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.
A wide-ranging public inquiry into the scandal that has
dominated British media headlines has also exposed close ties
between Murdoch's inner circle and those at the top of
government, including Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron.
Cameron has been embarrassed by his appointment of the News
of the World's former editor Andy Coulson as his press chief and
by his friendship with News International's former chief
executive Rebekah Brooks.
Both Coulson and Brooks have since been arrested and
subsequently charged, Brooks with hiding evidence from police
and Coulson for perjury. Both deny the offences.