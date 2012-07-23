* Allegations of corrupt payments at Mirror, Star papers
* One prison officer allegedly paid 35,000 pounds
* News International held material from stolen mobiles
By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 23 A police investigation into
corrupt payments by journalists will be extended beyond Rupert
Murdoch's British newspaper business to other publishers, the
detective leading the probe into a phone-hacking scandal said on
Monday
Since January last year, police have been working with
Murdoch's News International, part of News Corp, to
uncover wrongdoing among its staff over allegations journalists
illegally accessed mobile phone voicemail messages.
That inquiry has since been expanded to look at corrupt
payments to public officials and claims of computer hacking.
The scandal has shaken the British establishment, put the
notoriously aggressive press in a harsh spotlight and
embarrassed senior politicians including Prime Minister David
Cameron over their cosy ties to Murdoch and his executives.
News International has been particularly hit by the
repercussions; Murdoch abandoned a bid to acquire the whole of
the lucrative pay-TV group BSkyB, which would have been
the biggest deal in News Corp's history, and also closed down
the 168-year-old News of the World Sunday tabloid.
On Saturday, News Corp announced Murdoch was stepping down
from a string of boards overseeing his British papers,
reigniting speculation they might be sold.
However, now rival tabloids could face the same scrutiny.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers said the focus of her
investigation was being extended to examine allegations against
reporters at Trinity Mirror which publishes the Daily
and Sunday Mirror, and Express Newspapers, which publishes the
Daily and Sunday Star titles.
"Our ongoing investigation has recently revealed that in
some cases where we've identified a public official who's
received payments from News International, we've also
established they have received payments from other newspapers,"
she told a public inquiry ordered by Cameron into media ethics.
Akers said their probe had discovered that a prison officer
at a high security jail had been paid 35,000 pounds by News
International, Trinity Mirror and Express Newspapers between
April 2010 and June 2011.
Stories relating to the payments had been identified in the
Mirror and Star papers, the inquiry heard, while another prison
officer had received 14,000 pounds from Trinity Mirror.
LIMITED PUBLIC INTEREST
"The majority of these stories reveal very limited material
of genuine public interest," Akers said.
About 160 officers are examining reports that journalists at
the News of the World - shut by Murdoch last July - routinely
hacked into the phones of hundreds of celebrities, politicians
and victims of crime to generate front-page stories.
Akers said they had notified 2,615 people who might have had
their phone hacked into of which 702 were likely to have been
victims.
Police are also investigating illegal payments to public
officials, including police officers, and whether staff hacked
into computers.
The three investigations have led to more than 60 arrests
including dozens of current and former journalists, some of whom
held senior positions at News International titles.
Eleven reporters, arrested over the hacking claims, are due
to report to police stations on Tuesday where they may learn if
they will face charges.
Akers also revealed that their inquiries had found some
material held by News International titles appeared to have come
from stolen mobile telephones. Detectives hoped to establish
whether these were isolated incidents or "the tip of an
iceberg".