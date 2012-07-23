* UK prosecutors to give update on hacking inquiry charges
* Murdoch confidante and ex-Cameron media chief await
announcement
* Allegations of corrupt payments at two more UK newspapers
By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 23 Rupert Murdoch's former British
newspaper boss and Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief
could find out on Tuesday whether they will be prosecuted in a
phone-hacking inquiry that has shaken the British establishment.
Rebekah Brooks, who ran Murdoch's UK papers and was courted
by successive British leaders, is the most high profile figure
to be arrested during an investigation into allegations
newspapers listened to the private messages of royals,
celebrities and even a teenage murder victim.
The scandal has rocked Murdoch's News Corp, put the
notoriously aggressive press under the spotlight and embarrassed
senior politicians, including Cameron, over their often cosy
ties with the Australian-born businessman.
Cameron's former communications chief Andy Coulson, who also
edited Murdoch's now defunct News of the World, is among about a
dozen of the paper's former staff awaiting an update on their
cases from prosecutors at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service will give details of any
criminal charges in the hacking inquiry, although a final
decision on every case may not be announced.
Brooks has already been charged with conspiracy to pervert
the course of justice, accused of hindering the police
investigation into phone hacking and corruption by staff at his
British tabloids.
The detective leading the hacking inquiry said earlier a
parallel investigation into corrupt payments by journalists
would be extended beyond Murdoch's British newspaper business to
other publishers.
Since January last year, police have been working with
Murdoch's News International, part of News Corp, to uncover
wrongdoing among its staff over allegations journalists
illegally accessed mobile phone voicemail messages.
That inquiry has since been expanded to look at corrupt
payments to public officials and allegations of computer
hacking.
News International has been particularly hit by the
repercussions. Murdoch abandoned a bid to acquire the whole of
the lucrative pay-TV group BSkyB, which would have been
the biggest deal in News Corp's history. He also closed down the
168-year-old News of the World Sunday tabloid.
On Saturday, News Corp announced Murdoch was stepping down
from a string of boards overseeing his British papers,
reigniting speculation they might be sold.
"We believe his resignation is linked to the planned
spin-off of the company's newspaper and other publishing
businesses," ratings agency S&P said on Monday, adding the move
had had no impact on its rating of the company.
TABLOID SCRUTINY
Now rival tabloids could face the same scrutiny over
payments. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers said the focus
of her investigation was being extended to examine allegations
against reporters at Trinity Mirror which publishes the
Daily and Sunday Mirror, and Express Newspapers, which publishes
the Daily and Sunday Star titles.
"Our ongoing investigation has recently revealed that in
some cases where we've identified a public official who's
received payments from News International, we've also
established they have received payments from other newspapers,"
she told a public inquiry ordered by Cameron into media ethics.
Akers said their probe had discovered that a prison officer
at a high security jail had been paid 35,000 pounds ($54,300) by
News International, Trinity Mirror and Express Newspapers
between April 2010 and June 2011.
Stories relating to the payments had been identified in the
Mirror and Star papers, the inquiry heard, while another prison
officer had received 14,000 pounds from Trinity Mirror.
"The majority of these stories reveal very limited material
of genuine public interest," Akers said.
About 160 officers are examining reports that journalists at
the News of the World routinely hacked into the phones of
hundreds of celebrities, politicians and victims of crime to
generate front-page stories.
Akers said they had notified 2,615 people who might have had
their phone hacked, of which 702 were likely to have been
victims.
The three investigations have led to more than 60 arrests
including dozens of current and former journalists, some of whom
held senior positions at News International titles.