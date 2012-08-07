LONDON Aug 7 Police arrested a journalist working for Rupert Murdoch's British Sun newspaper on suspicion of corruption on Tuesday as part of a wide-reaching investigation centred on allegations of phone-hacking by newspaper reporters.

The unnamed 37-year-old man was held at his home in north London at about 6.00 a.m, London's Metropolitan Police said.

News International, the British arm of Murdoch's News Corp empire, confirmed he worked for the Sun.

Detectives also arrested a 29-year-old police officer serving with the Sussex Police force in southern England.

Police said the arrests were made as a result of information provided to it by News Corp's internal Management Standards Committee, which was set up in the wake of the phone hacking scandal.

The arrests take to 43 the number of suspects held by detectives working for Operation Elveden, a probe into illegal payments by journalists to police and public officers in return for information.

That inquiry is running alongside the main investigation into allegations of phone-hacking by journalists at News International, known as Operation Weeting, and a separate inquiry into illegal breaches of privacy including computer hacking.

Around 70 people have now been arrested as part of the three investigations.

Prime Minister David Cameron's former communications chief Andy Coulson and Rebekah Brooks, who oversaw Murdoch's News International, were charged with phone hacking offences last month. Both deny the allegations.

The pair had both served as editor of the now-closed News of the World tabloid at the heart of the phone hacking scandal.