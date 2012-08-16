LONDON Aug 16 The former communications chief
of British Prime Minister David Cameron appeared in court on
Thursday, accused with six others of hacking the phones of
Hollywood stars, politicians and crime victims in a scandal that
has rocked Rupert Murdoch's media empire and raised questions
over Cameron's judgement.
Andy Coulson, a former editor of Murdoch's News of the World
tabloid, resigned from Cameron's staff last year in the wake of
the scandal.
The now defunct title was Britain's best-selling newspaper,
a brash Sunday tabloid with a reputation for exposing the
activities of celebrities, politicians and wrongdoers.
Alongside Coulson in the dock stood the paper's former
managing editor Stuart Kuttner, former news editor Greg Miskiw,
former head of news Ian Edmondson, ex-chief reporter Neville
Thurlbeck and former reporter James Weatherup.
The seventh man is a former private detective Glenn
Mulcaire.
Coulson, Kuttner, Edmondson, Thurlbeck and Weatherup sat
together in court while Miskiw and Mulcaire sat on their own.
All seven were dressed smartly in suits and did not exchange
a word or even appear to acknowledge each other as they looked
around Westminster Magistrates' Court, which was packed with
lawyers and reporters.
Rebekah Brooks, a close friend of Cameron's who oversaw
Murdoch's British newspaper arm, has also been charged with
illegally intercepting voicemail messages and will appear before
the same court on Sept. 3.
Prosecutors allege that in order to obtain exclusive
stories, the group illegally accessed on a systematic basis the
voicemails of mobile phones of people ranging from celebrities
to sports stars and politicians.
Prosecutors said the victims included actors Brad Pitt,
Angelina Jolie and Jude Law, England soccer player Wayne Rooney,
former Beatle Paul McCartney, former deputy Prime Minister John
Prescott and two former home secretaries (interior ministers).
Another alleged victim was Milly Dowler, a missing
schoolgirl later found murdered. It was the revelation that she
had been targeted which created a public uproar last year, and
led to Murdoch closing down the 168-year-old title.
The seven men spoke only to confirm their name, age and
address. A clerk then read out all the charges which took
almost 20 minutes to complete. The case will now go to Southwark
Crown Court on Sept. 26.
They remain on bail on the condition they do not contact
each other and that they tell the police in advance if they plan
to travel abroad.
Phone-hacking had first became public knowledge seven years
ago when senior aides to members of Britain's royal family
realised their voicemails had been listened to when private
stories appeared in the News of the World.
Following a now much-criticised police investigation, the
paper's royal correspondent and a private detective were jailed.
For years, Murdoch's British newspaper arm News
International claimed only a rogue reporter was to blame.
However, a new police probe was launched in January last year
which led to the current charges.