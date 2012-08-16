* Andy Coulson, 6 others, charged in hacking conspiracy
* Hollywood stars, politicians among alleged victims
* Case has rocked Murdoch empire, raised questions about PM
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Aug 16 The former communications chief
of British Prime Minister David Cameron appeared in court on
Thursday, accused with six others over hacking the phones of
Hollywood stars, politicians and crime victims.
Andy Coulson, former editor of Rupert Murdoch's News of the
World, resigned from Cameron's staff last year amid a scandal
that rocked Murdoch's media empire and raised questions over the
prime minister's judgement
Coulson is charged with conspiring with others to intercept
voicemails.
The now defunct News of the World was Britain's best-selling
newspaper, a brash Sunday tabloid with a reputation for exposing
the activities of celebrities, politicians and wrongdoers.
Alongside Coulson in the dock stood the paper's former
managing editor Stuart Kuttner, former news editor Greg Miskiw,
former head of news Ian Edmondson, ex-chief reporter Neville
Thurlbeck and former reporter James Weatherup.
The seventh man is a former private detective Glenn
Mulcaire.
All seven, dressed in suits, did not exchange a word or even
appear to acknowledge each other as they looked around
Westminster Magistrates' Court, which was packed with lawyers
and reporters.
Rebekah Brooks, a close friend of Cameron's who oversaw
Murdoch's British newspaper arm, has also been charged with
illegally intercepting voicemail messages and will appear before
the same court on Sept. 3.
Prosecutors allege that in order to obtain exclusive
stories, the group illegally accessed on a systematic basis the
voicemails of mobile phones of celebrities, sports stars and
politicians.
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jude Law, England soccer
player Wayne Rooney, former Beatle Paul McCartney, former Deputy
Prime Minister John Prescott and two former home secretaries
(interior ministers) were among the victims, prosecutors said.
Another alleged victim was Milly Dowler, a missing
schoolgirl later found murdered. It was the revelation that she
had been targeted which created a public uproar last year, and
led to Murdoch closing down the 168-year-old title.
Coulson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
The seven men spoke only to confirm their name, age and
address. A clerk then read out all the charges which took
almost 20 minutes. The case will now go to Southwark Crown Court
on Sept. 26.
They remain on bail on the condition they do not contact
each other and that they tell the police in advance if they plan
to travel abroad.
Phone-hacking first became public knowledge seven years ago
when senior aides to members of Britain's royal family realised
their voicemails had been listened to when private stories
appeared in the News of the World.
Following a now much-criticised police investigation, the
paper's royal correspondent and a private detective were jailed.
For years, Murdoch's British newspaper arm News
International said only a "rogue" reporter was to blame.
However, a new police probe was launched in January last year
which led to the current charges.